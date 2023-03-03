T. Giles Campbell’s New Book, “The Red Rebel of San Giovanni,” Brings to Life the Efforts of Five Heroes and Their Contributions to the War Effort During WWII
Williamsburg, VA, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author T. Giles Campbell earned degrees from The Citadel and Virginia Tech in electrical engineering and from the Harvard Graduate School of Business. He served as Captain in the USAF before becoming head of the Antenna and Microwave Research Branch at NASA Langley Research Center. Along with Daniel Sharkey, Campbell completed his most recent book, “The Red Rebel of San Giovanni: WWII Heroes Finally Tell Their Stories”: a collection of fascinating stories of everyday citizens and families who became heroes through their actions and bravery on the battlefield and back home during the Second World War.
Campbell shares, “This memoir is a collection of wartime narratives about five heroic people: Harriet Vaden (ARC), her brother Pfc. Herbert ‘Herbie’ Vaden Jr., 1st Lt. Jimmie Monteith, 1st Lt. Richard Williams, and T. Sgt. Donald Singlestad. Their narratives are mostly in their own words as they describe the battles and the challenges they faced during the war in North Africa and Italy. They came from rugged Norwegian immigrants to seemingly reserved classes in Virginia. They all served heroically, being wounded in combat, captured, or killed. They fought to win the war.”
Campbell continues, “Harriet and her wartime friends all had the qualities of unselfish devotion to their families and friends and to our nation during the war. After surviving their wartime experiences, they had to rebuild their lives physically and emotionally. Some of the effects would never go away...
“Hopefully the readers can follow each narrative chronologically and appreciate the impact of their individual sacrifices during the war.”
Published by Fulton Books, T. Giles Campbell’s book began when the author first met Harriet Vaden, who impressed the author with her family history during WWII and trusted him with her personal collection of wartime memorabilia, photographs, V-mail letters, and family history information. Through Harriet, Campbell was able to meet and learn about her brother Herbie (36th Inf. Div.), Richard Williams (15th AAF), and Jimmie Monteith (16th Inf. Regiment). Daniel Sharkey provided connecting first hand stories about his grandfather, Donald Singlestad, the most decorated soldier of the 34th Infantry Div. These stories are all found within the pages of “The Red Rebel of San Giovanni.”
Through Campbell’s writings, readers will discover the bravery and sacrifices each of these heroes made during a tumultuous time, as each story reveals these important stories of sacrifice and courage.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Red Rebel of San Giovanni: WWII Heroes Finally Tell Their Stories” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Campbell shares, “This memoir is a collection of wartime narratives about five heroic people: Harriet Vaden (ARC), her brother Pfc. Herbert ‘Herbie’ Vaden Jr., 1st Lt. Jimmie Monteith, 1st Lt. Richard Williams, and T. Sgt. Donald Singlestad. Their narratives are mostly in their own words as they describe the battles and the challenges they faced during the war in North Africa and Italy. They came from rugged Norwegian immigrants to seemingly reserved classes in Virginia. They all served heroically, being wounded in combat, captured, or killed. They fought to win the war.”
Campbell continues, “Harriet and her wartime friends all had the qualities of unselfish devotion to their families and friends and to our nation during the war. After surviving their wartime experiences, they had to rebuild their lives physically and emotionally. Some of the effects would never go away...
“Hopefully the readers can follow each narrative chronologically and appreciate the impact of their individual sacrifices during the war.”
Published by Fulton Books, T. Giles Campbell’s book began when the author first met Harriet Vaden, who impressed the author with her family history during WWII and trusted him with her personal collection of wartime memorabilia, photographs, V-mail letters, and family history information. Through Harriet, Campbell was able to meet and learn about her brother Herbie (36th Inf. Div.), Richard Williams (15th AAF), and Jimmie Monteith (16th Inf. Regiment). Daniel Sharkey provided connecting first hand stories about his grandfather, Donald Singlestad, the most decorated soldier of the 34th Infantry Div. These stories are all found within the pages of “The Red Rebel of San Giovanni.”
Through Campbell’s writings, readers will discover the bravery and sacrifices each of these heroes made during a tumultuous time, as each story reveals these important stories of sacrifice and courage.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Red Rebel of San Giovanni: WWII Heroes Finally Tell Their Stories” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories