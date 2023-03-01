Loveforce International Releases Vanity Upon The World
On Friday, March 3, Loveforce International will release a new song by inRchild entitled "Vanity."
Santa Clarita, CA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 3, Loveforce International will release Vanity upon the world. Vanity is the title of the new release by inRchild. It is an Acapella version of a Pop-Rock song written by Mark Thomas Wilkins.
The lyric of the song talks about a man who is in love with a very beautiful woman. The woman he is in love with has all kinds of men throwing themselves at her, worshipping the ground she walks on. Yet she has no feelings for any of them and crushes their hearts beneath her feet. The protagonist of the song is a guy who has noticed this and now just wants to make her fall in love with him and then, break her heart and just walk away.
“inRchild’s 'Vanity' is a kind of a revenge song with an unusual lyric and haunting melody,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “inRchild thought that it might be interesting to showcase the haunting melody by creating an Acapella version of the song with nothing but voices in deep echo,” he continued.
InRchild’s version of “Vanity” will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For more information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The lyric of the song talks about a man who is in love with a very beautiful woman. The woman he is in love with has all kinds of men throwing themselves at her, worshipping the ground she walks on. Yet she has no feelings for any of them and crushes their hearts beneath her feet. The protagonist of the song is a guy who has noticed this and now just wants to make her fall in love with him and then, break her heart and just walk away.
“inRchild’s 'Vanity' is a kind of a revenge song with an unusual lyric and haunting melody,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “inRchild thought that it might be interesting to showcase the haunting melody by creating an Acapella version of the song with nothing but voices in deep echo,” he continued.
InRchild’s version of “Vanity” will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For more information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories