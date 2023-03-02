Deanne Macomber Holmes’s Newly Released "Waiting in Weston" is an Engaging Historical Fiction That Explores the Challenges of Immigrating to America in the 1800s
“Waiting in Weston,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deanne Macomber Holmes, is a captivatingly vivid account of life for four sisters and a beloved brother who embark on a journey of unexpected wonder and challenge when they leave their native Switzerland for America.
University Place, WA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Waiting in Weston”: a vibrant look back on realistic accounts of life in bygone days. “Waiting in Weston” is the creation of published author Deanne Macomber Holmes, a retired elementary schoolteacher and an avid genealogist. She lives in University Place, Washington, near Tacoma, where she and her husband met, married, and raised their three children.
Holmes shares, “In 1849, Dora Bentz Herter and her husband decide to leave their native Switzerland and start a new life in America, a journey of several thousand miles, which includes crossing an ocean in a ship designed for hauling cotton, not people.
“After crossing the Atlantic, they must navigate two large rivers in crowded, precarious steamboats to reach their destination, the bustling port town of Weston, Missouri. After their arrival, Dora writes home and encourages the rest of her family to join them. The following year, two of Dora’s unmarried sisters decide to undertake the trip, hoping they will find true love in Weston. The sisters are delighted to be reunited and discover that Weston does indeed provide many opportunities. Their main focus, however, is to persuade the rest of the family to come from Switzerland and join them.
“Then in 1856, a cholera epidemic strikes the town, and their lives are turned upside down. The love and support the Bentz sisters provide for each other isn’t enough to keep the family together. Impacted by the settling of Kansas across the river, the Oregon fever, and the Civil War, the Bentz family begin to scatter. Fifty years later, only two descendants remain in Weston who can recall the Bentz family’s story of immigration and the challenges they faced. Will they be able to keep the memories from fading away forever?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanne Macomber Holmes’s new book draws inspiration from the author’s experiences with researching her own family history and a trip to her ancestral home in Weston, Missouri.
Holmes’s passion for history and family narratives is apparent within the pages of her enjoyable and historically detailed novel.
Consumers can purchase “Waiting in Weston” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Waiting in Weston,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
