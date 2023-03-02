Deanne Macomber Holmes’s Newly Released "Waiting in Weston" is an Engaging Historical Fiction That Explores the Challenges of Immigrating to America in the 1800s

“Waiting in Weston,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deanne Macomber Holmes, is a captivatingly vivid account of life for four sisters and a beloved brother who embark on a journey of unexpected wonder and challenge when they leave their native Switzerland for America.