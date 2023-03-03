Adella Mears’s Newly Released "Phonetic Activities: Vowels" is a Helpful Opportunity to Build Early Language Skills
“Phonetic Activities: Vowels,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adella Mears, is an enjoyable workbook style exercise that helps young readers develop key knowledge for future success at all levels of education.
New York, NY, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Phonetic Activities: Vowels”: an encouraging resource for personal or group language training. “Phonetic Activities: Vowels” is the creation of published author Adella Mears.
Mears shares, “This vowel, phonetic, children’s workbook is a teaching and reinforcement tool for teachers and parents. The aim is to give teachers and parents the aid they need to assist their preschoolers learn and master foundational concepts in vowels.
“Building strong phonetic skills is the first step to learning to read. This workbook is a valuable resource, offering children fun activities about vowels while reinforcing pre-reading concepts that will support their reading skills.
“Get your child excited and build their confidence about learning to read with this phonetic activity workbook. The illustrations in the workbook are familiar and age appropriate for preschoolers. The lessons are interactive, stimulating, and creative. Your child will love and enjoy the engaging activities, the drawings, reading, coloring, and writing exercises.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adella Mears’s new book is an enjoyable educational resource within the author’s Learning for Early Earning series.
Mears shares in hope of aiding upcoming generations to be successful and confident readers.
Consumers can purchase “Phonetic Activities: Vowels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Phonetic Activities: Vowels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
