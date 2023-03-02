Loveforce International Announces Its March 2023 Releases
Loveforce International announces its March 2023 new Digital Music Singles releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its March 2023 Digital Music Single releases. Eight different new songs will be released by six different Loveforce International Recording Artists. There will be a couple of special releases among the eight.
The artists who will be releasing songs include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild, Teacherz and Evan Lee Lovefire. The genres of songs released will include; Hip-Hop, R&B, Blues, Alternative Rock, Pop, Spiritual Rock, and Acapella Rock. There will be a few special releases. Two special releases will be on St. Patrick’s Day. One about is a lost generation and the other about a whole lotta money. Later in the month there will be a song about a mother’s plea for her drug addicted daughter.
“We are releasing a mixture of fun and gritty material this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Some of our releases might be considered groundbreaking,” he continued.
All of Loveforce International March Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For more information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
