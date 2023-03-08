Swift Apps Launches CostX: the Ultimate Solution for Streamlining Cost Estimation Process
Swift Apps has launched CostX, an efficient cost estimating tool for project management. CostX simplifies the process of creating detailed cost estimates quickly, enabling project managers to maximize productivity. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, CostX streamlines the cost estimation process, making a significant difference in project management efficiency.
Shanghai, China, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Swift Apps has launched CostX, an efficient cost estimating tool that streamlines the process of creating detailed cost estimates quickly and easily. CostX offers a range of functions that simplify the process of creating and maintaining Work Breakdown Structures (WBS), Cost Breakdown Structures (CBS), and Product Breakdown Structures (PBS), among others.
With its intuitive user interface, CostX is easy to use and includes multiple views for viewing and editing, such as graphical, list, and column views, and a property editor. Users can easily manage project data with the add, duplicate, fold, and indent functions.
CostX offers convenient drag-and-drop support, enabling users to move and copy nodes within a document, merge costs, and copy nodes between documents. Additionally, users can copy and paste within a document and between multiple documents, including nodes and cells. CostX also allows users to copy data from Apple Number and Microsoft Excel, enabling them to update the data in the CostX List View all at once.
CostX is highly customizable, with more than 50 fields to choose from and the ability to customize field visibility and display style. Users can also customize the display style of nodes in the graphical view and column view.
CostX is available as a uniform app for both iOS and macOS platforms, making it easy to access from any device. It offers a real trial period, allowing users to try the tool before committing to a purchase. With its highly customizable features and convenient interface, CostX can make a significant difference in project management efficiency.
"We're thrilled to launch CostX, our ultimate cost estimating tool for project management," said Steven Ye, CEO of Swift Apps. "With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, CostX streamlines the cost estimation process, helping project managers maximize productivity and improve profitability."
Try CostX today and see how it can help you achieve your project management goals.
App Store
https://apps.apple.com/app/costx-breakdown-structure/id1645196187
Website
https://costx.mbl.app
User Manual
https://costd.mbl.app
Preview Video
https://youtu.be/b1tyr2dBH4c
Quick Start Video for macOS
https://youtu.be/rEFR6ld4o8I
Quick Start Video for iOS
English: https://youtu.be/rEFR6ld4o8I
Effortlessly Visualize Your WBS with CostX and ChatGPT
https://youtu.be/1paLeyBdkDM
With its intuitive user interface, CostX is easy to use and includes multiple views for viewing and editing, such as graphical, list, and column views, and a property editor. Users can easily manage project data with the add, duplicate, fold, and indent functions.
CostX offers convenient drag-and-drop support, enabling users to move and copy nodes within a document, merge costs, and copy nodes between documents. Additionally, users can copy and paste within a document and between multiple documents, including nodes and cells. CostX also allows users to copy data from Apple Number and Microsoft Excel, enabling them to update the data in the CostX List View all at once.
CostX is highly customizable, with more than 50 fields to choose from and the ability to customize field visibility and display style. Users can also customize the display style of nodes in the graphical view and column view.
CostX is available as a uniform app for both iOS and macOS platforms, making it easy to access from any device. It offers a real trial period, allowing users to try the tool before committing to a purchase. With its highly customizable features and convenient interface, CostX can make a significant difference in project management efficiency.
"We're thrilled to launch CostX, our ultimate cost estimating tool for project management," said Steven Ye, CEO of Swift Apps. "With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, CostX streamlines the cost estimation process, helping project managers maximize productivity and improve profitability."
Try CostX today and see how it can help you achieve your project management goals.
App Store
https://apps.apple.com/app/costx-breakdown-structure/id1645196187
Website
https://costx.mbl.app
User Manual
https://costd.mbl.app
Preview Video
https://youtu.be/b1tyr2dBH4c
Quick Start Video for macOS
https://youtu.be/rEFR6ld4o8I
Quick Start Video for iOS
English: https://youtu.be/rEFR6ld4o8I
Effortlessly Visualize Your WBS with CostX and ChatGPT
https://youtu.be/1paLeyBdkDM
Contact
Swift AppsContact
Philip Li
+8618939766243
https://costx.mbl.app
Philip Li
+8618939766243
https://costx.mbl.app
Categories