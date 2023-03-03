Bruce Wallace Newly Released "Once Upon A Kimono" is a Charming Tale of Love and Determination That Will Entertain and Delight
“Once Upon A Kimono,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Bruce Wallace, takes readers into the heart of Japanese culture and provides a clever tale of a jealous enemy and a determined young love.
South Windsor, CT, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Once Upon A Kimono”: a creative and engaging love story. “Once Upon A Kimono” is the creation of published author Bruce Wallace.
Wallace shares, “This book should have been completed, but along came the virus, so we held up with it.
“I said, ‘Well, I guess this is the way God wants it done.’
“I wanted the story to be enjoyable for all. Yes, it’s a children’s book, but many that have read it say it’s very enjoyable.
“It’s about a new kimono designer, Hana.
“They got the material from a delivery man named Akihiko, which means prince. It is funny because Hana always said someday her prince would come.
“It shows in this story how when God puts your friends together, just what good friends do for each other.
“This book (yes again, a children’s book) is going to bring the child out of, yes the adults.
“After all this world has been through, this book will make you smile again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Wallace’s new book is a heartwarming juvenile fiction that provides an engaging spin on the classic prince charming theme.
Wallace blends a charming narrative with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment of readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Once Upon A Kimono” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Upon A Kimono,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
