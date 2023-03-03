Jaime H. Fuentes’s Newly Released "The Boy From Chile" is a Thoughtful Memoir That Explores the Author’s Life in Chile and America
“The Boy From Chile,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jaime H. Fuentes, is an enjoyable exploration of a mix of cultures that explores the challenges and blessings of transitioning to life in America.
Rockville, MD, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Boy From Chile”: an engaging story of discovery and growth in a new country. “The Boy From Chile” is the creation of published author Jaime H. Fuentes.
Fuentes shares, “This book is about Jaime H. Fuentes, born in the city of Santiago, Chile, a South American country along the Pacific Ocean. It details the everyday occurrences as a child living without the luxuries of having a TV, a telephone, nor the family owning a car, so for fun and entertainment, comic books were rented from a local kiosk, and for transportation, either a taxicab or the local bus was used to go shopping and to visit friends and relatives. But there was never a dull moment as congregating with the kids in the neighborhood playing hide-and-seek and riding go-karts was a lot of fun and their father took them to the stadium almost every weekend to watch their professional soccer team Colo-Colo play.
“Once their grandmother made the transition of moving to the United States, their hopes were elevated as they also dreamed of moving to America, but it would take years after their mom followed their grandmother to America for Jaime, his brother, and his sister to finally make it to the United States.
“Once in America, he experienced the differences in the schools, the multiple cultures, and being able to afford a color TV set, a telephone, and a car and at the same time adapting to the cold weather including seeing snow coming down for the first time and the struggles in learning the English language and discovering the challenges of dating that includes the drama and the pain and suffering when it does not work out. And finally, this book takes the reader from childhood to adulthood of the author.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jaime H. Fuentes’s new book will engage readers from the start as they explore key experiences alongside the author.
Fuentes brings readers a deeply personal look into his victories and roadblocks along the way as he reflects on the complexities of immigrating to a new country.
Consumers can purchase “The Boy From Chile” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Boy From Chile,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
