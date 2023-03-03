Joseph L. Marshall’s Newly Released "Lilly And The Angel: Volume Two: Good Spirits and the Spirit Block" Goes Deeper in a Fantastic Tale of an Offensive Angel & Child

“Lilly And The Angel: Volume Two: Good Spirits and the Spirit Block,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph L. Marshall, is a story about a demoted Angel who is assigned to a foul-tempered six-year-old as they continue on an outrageous adventure.