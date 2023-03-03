Joseph L. Marshall’s Newly Released "Lilly And The Angel: Volume Two: Good Spirits and the Spirit Block" Goes Deeper in a Fantastic Tale of an Offensive Angel & Child
“Lilly And The Angel: Volume Two: Good Spirits and the Spirit Block,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph L. Marshall, is a story about a demoted Angel who is assigned to a foul-tempered six-year-old as they continue on an outrageous adventure.
Blue Island, IL, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lilly And The Angel: Volume Two: Good Spirits and the Spirit Block”: a compelling continuation of the journey of an imperfect Angel assigned to a defiant six-year-old girl. “Lilly And The Angel: Volume Two: Good Spirits and the Spirit Block” is the creation of published author Joseph L. Marshall, who ushers us further on a journey of testing and healing.
Marshall shares, “ANIMOSITY! DISSENSION! FRICTION! RIVALRY!—these are the kindest ways to describe the underlying connection between this sullen, substitute Angel and his atrocious and chilly child-assignment.
“The journey continues in this second installment of the epic three-part Novel, as Corinthian and Lilly fight for dominance in securing the upper hand between one another, all the while trying to fight through the barrage of enemies sent to attack them.
“It is now Wednesday, two full days since the appearance of Corinthian Angel Creation Of God on earth as Lilly’s Aegis, and already he has found himself in deep trouble—with little to no progress of achieving his ultimate goal of becoming an official Guardian Angel.
“Corinthian now has to navigate through and undo a major catastrophe (created by him) against Lilly, as both have raised the stakes within the physical and spiritual realm.
“Lilly has never been worse, and as the days go by, her emotions are hinting ‘moral conflict’ as the defensive walls she has built around her life are starting to weaken against the faint whisper of the possibility of a world ‘without the need of them.’
“As stated before, 'These two individuals are messed up, and in need of a serious intervention! Together, Lilly and Corinthian must let get go of their differences and trust in themselves, each other, and the "Most High" if they’re ever to have a chance at the liberation, the validation and peace they both so desperately…yet so "secretly" desire.
“A rude Angel with a serious distaste for humans, an unmannerly six-year-old girl with an attitude larger than the city in which she lives; this could either be a recipe for disaster…or the very ingredients for a miracle!'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph L. Marshall’s new book brings readers deeper into the bonds between unlikely partners.
Consumers can purchase “Lilly And The Angel: Volume Two: Good Spirits and the Spirit Block” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble, also coming soon to ReaderHouse.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lilly And The Angel: Volume Two: Good Spirits and the Spirit Block”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph L. Marshall’s new book brings readers deeper into the bonds between unlikely partners.
