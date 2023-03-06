Dr. D. Dragon Davis’s Newly Released "The Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the 4th Went for a Walk" is a Delightful Children’s Tale That Encourages a Sense of Faith

“The Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the 4th Went for a Walk: An Insightful story by an Imaginary Dragon,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. D. Dragon Davis, is a heartening and imaginative narrative that explores the power of choice and the comfort one can draw from a life of dedicated faith.