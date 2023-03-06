Dr. D. Dragon Davis’s Newly Released "The Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the 4th Went for a Walk" is a Delightful Children’s Tale That Encourages a Sense of Faith
“The Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the 4th Went for a Walk: An Insightful story by an Imaginary Dragon,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. D. Dragon Davis, is a heartening and imaginative narrative that explores the power of choice and the comfort one can draw from a life of dedicated faith.
New York, NY, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the 4th Went for a Walk: An Insightful story by an Imaginary Dragon”: a vibrant and thought-provoking children’s work that explores choice and values. “The Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the 4th Went for a Walk: An Insightful story by an Imaginary Dragon” is the creation of published author Dr. D. Dragon Davis.
Dr. D. Dragon Davis shares, “A long time ago when I was just a kid, my favorite teacher, Mr. Marcus, told me this story. Mr. Marcus told our class that on very special nights, when the stars are just right, and the wind is still, and the moon is new, a certain dragon would come to visit with him, and they would talk. The dragon often told him a story or two. Sometimes they were old, and sometimes they were new. Dr. D. Dragon Davis told this story to Mr. Marcus, he told it to me, and I’m telling it to you.
“In this story, our hero, the Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the Fourth is given the opportunity to make a life-changing choice. This is the story of how he makes his choice. Do you agree with his choice? What would you have chosen? Remember that the history of our choices becomes the history of our life.
“I hope that you choose to read this book. Now this story is true and as real as can be, as real as good old Dr. D. could very well be…or perhaps, or maybe perhaps not. Anyway, I hope that you like and learn from this, I hope that you do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. D. Dragon Davis’s new book will entertain and encourage discussion between adults and juvenile readers.
Pairing an imaginative narrative with vibrant imagery, Dr. D. Dragon Davis’s flagship work will delight the imagination.
Consumers can purchase “The Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the 4th Went for a Walk: An Insightful story by an Imaginary Dragon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the 4th Went for a Walk: An Insightful story by an Imaginary Dragon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. D. Dragon Davis shares, “A long time ago when I was just a kid, my favorite teacher, Mr. Marcus, told me this story. Mr. Marcus told our class that on very special nights, when the stars are just right, and the wind is still, and the moon is new, a certain dragon would come to visit with him, and they would talk. The dragon often told him a story or two. Sometimes they were old, and sometimes they were new. Dr. D. Dragon Davis told this story to Mr. Marcus, he told it to me, and I’m telling it to you.
“In this story, our hero, the Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the Fourth is given the opportunity to make a life-changing choice. This is the story of how he makes his choice. Do you agree with his choice? What would you have chosen? Remember that the history of our choices becomes the history of our life.
“I hope that you choose to read this book. Now this story is true and as real as can be, as real as good old Dr. D. could very well be…or perhaps, or maybe perhaps not. Anyway, I hope that you like and learn from this, I hope that you do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. D. Dragon Davis’s new book will entertain and encourage discussion between adults and juvenile readers.
Pairing an imaginative narrative with vibrant imagery, Dr. D. Dragon Davis’s flagship work will delight the imagination.
Consumers can purchase “The Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the 4th Went for a Walk: An Insightful story by an Imaginary Dragon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fabulous Fred Francis Farquhar the 4th Went for a Walk: An Insightful story by an Imaginary Dragon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories