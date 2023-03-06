Sarah Hale’s Newly Released "Cash Prize: Book 1" is a Charming Historical Fiction with a Healthy Dose of Romance
“Cash Prize: Book 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Hale, is a delightful journey back to the Wyoming Territory in 1883 as a young bachelor finds unexpected heartbreak and an unexpected twist of fate that will rattle a small town.
Mooreland, IN, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cash Prize: Book 1”: an engrossing Christian romance that brings the past to life. “Cash Prize: Book 1” is the creation of published author Sarah Hale, a native of Indiana who began serving in the field of nursing in 1993. She currently is a staff development nurse educator.
Hale shares, “When Evan Cash gets jilted by his longtime sweetheart, the single women of Rose Creek, Wyoming, go into action. Now that Dr. Cash is back on the market, he and his brother Spencer are the town’s hottest commodity.
“The comical way the fair maidens go about making their presences known comes to a screeching halt when a new woman comes to town. Everly Michaels moves into more than Rose Creek. She moves into the Cash brothers’ lives.
“Everly becomes the Cashes’ closest neighbor. Needing the brothers’ assistance puts Miss Michaels in a vulnerable position. Hidden secrets keep the trio intertwined. Will they find individual strength and the power of God in the face of tragedy?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Hale’s new book is the exciting debut novel in the author’s planned “Veiled Blessings” series.
Readers familiar with Sarah Hale’s engaging writing style will delight in her most recent work that offers intrigue, faith, and true love.
Consumers can purchase “Cash Prize: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cash Prize: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
