F. Walter Trombley and Ernest J. Trombley’s New Book, "Walkin' 'Round the Mason," is the 14-Year Journey of Two Boston Brothers and Their Different Military Experiences
Simi Valley, CA, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors F. Walter Trombley, a Vietnam Era veteran of the US Army, serving in Top-Secret Communication in Thailand, and retired computer specialist and quality assurance manager, and Ernest J. Trombley, who served two tours in Vietnam as a US Navy combat Seabee, have completed their most recent book, “Walkin’ 'Round the Mason”: a stirring memoir of both their experiences while serving their country overseas, and their vastly different experiences.
“‘Walkin’ ‘Round the Mason’ is a semi-autobiographical novel chronicling the story of two brothers, who, as young men, both served their country during the Vietnam War era,” writes Trombley and Trombley. “The core of the story is where they landed. Ernie, a US Navy construction Seabee, was ordered to Vietnam to build and fight. Freddy, a US Army communications specialist, was ordered to Thailand to work in top-secret communications. The dichotomies of their worlds reveal one place where blood, limbs, lives, innocence, and minds were lost, and the other where beer, booze, women, and drugs caused a different loss of innocence.”
Published by Fulton Books, F. Walter Trombley and Ernest J. Trombley’s book is a gripping account that will bring to life how both authors' lives and experiences helped to shape their futures. Honest and deeply personal, “Walkin’ ‘Round the Mason” is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Walkin’ 'Round the Mason” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Walkin’ ‘Round the Mason’ is a semi-autobiographical novel chronicling the story of two brothers, who, as young men, both served their country during the Vietnam War era,” writes Trombley and Trombley. “The core of the story is where they landed. Ernie, a US Navy construction Seabee, was ordered to Vietnam to build and fight. Freddy, a US Army communications specialist, was ordered to Thailand to work in top-secret communications. The dichotomies of their worlds reveal one place where blood, limbs, lives, innocence, and minds were lost, and the other where beer, booze, women, and drugs caused a different loss of innocence.”
Published by Fulton Books, F. Walter Trombley and Ernest J. Trombley’s book is a gripping account that will bring to life how both authors' lives and experiences helped to shape their futures. Honest and deeply personal, “Walkin’ ‘Round the Mason” is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Walkin’ 'Round the Mason” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories