NuvOx Newly Issued US Patent
Tucson, AZ, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma (NuvOx), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a first-in-class therapeutic to treat life-threatening diseases where hypoxia plays a role, announced that it has been issued US Patent No. 11,571,467, “Dodecafluoropentane emulsion (DDFPe) as a stroke and ischemia therapy.”
The issued patent has claims for methods of use of DDFPe for stroke treatment as well as claims covering the use of the technology with anticoagulant and thrombolytic drugs. Dr. Evan Unger, President and CEO of NuvOx, Dr. William Culp, Professor Emeritus of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), and Dr. Robert Skinner, Professor Emeritus of UAMS are inventors on the issued US patent. NuvOx has an exclusive world-wide right to the patent.
Dr. Culp said, “We began collaborating with the team at NuvOx in 2010 to test the effects of DDFPe on stroke. In rat and rabbit models of acute ischemic stroke (AIS), we showed that low doses of DDFPe significantly decreased cerebral infarct volume, by a greater extent than other drugs/methods that we had tested. This led to a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase Ib/IIa trial in 24 AIS patients treated with standard reperfusion therapy. The study showed a significant improvement in the functional end-point of the Modified Rankin Scale at 30 and 90 days post treatment and significant immediate symptom improvement when given promptly. The results of the study merit further testing. Since DDFPe has already been tested in many human subjects, it has been shown to have great safety profile.”
Professor Keith Muir of the University of Glasgow, a key collaborator with NuvOx, said, “We have worked with NuvOx to develop a clinical trial proposal that could be implemented in the UK. About 100,000 patients have a stroke each year in the UK. Treatments that can reduce the serious personal and social consequences of this could be of enormous benefit. DDFPe has a good safety profile, and promising efficacy in pre-clinical models of stroke. We have preliminary guidance that the National Institute of Health and care Research (NIHR) is supportive of funding a study in the UK in up to 150 AIS patients, to investigate whether DDFPe reduces brain damage in AIS.”
Dr. Unger, CEO of NuvOx said, “We are making progress on our AIS program. We have manufactured drug product suitable for next phase trials. Stroke is the single greatest cause of long-term medical care in the US. If we can improve outcomes in AIS patients, not only can we improve quality of life but also lower heath care costs by decreasing the number of patients who need long-term care.”
About NuvOx
NuvOx is a privately held Phase IIb ready company developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s lead drug - NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/IIa studies: in glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and in stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic among 74 clinical-stage compounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma multiforme and sickle cell disease.
The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contract agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care.
