Legends of Learning Awakening Wins Parent and Teacher Choice Award from HowtoLearn
Baltimore, MD, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Legends of Learning, the leader in using game based learning to teach K-12 children mathematics and science concepts, is the winner of the 2023 Parent Teacher Choice Award from HowtoLearn.com.
Legends of Learning’s flagship learning game, Awakening, was selected as a gold medal winner in the website/app category. During game play, students progress along their own individualized learning paths within the world of Awakening, where they can collect and battle Beasties as they learn Math and Science.
The Parent and Teacher Choice™ Awards from https://www.HowtoLearn.com are one of the most recognized international awards by both parents and teachers.
Each year, the parent and teacher team judges the entries based on brain-based learning principles, creativity, innovation and fun to honor products of exceptional quality and outstanding performance at home and in the school environment.
"We're honored to receive this prestigious award as we foster a love of learning among kids at home and in school within the world of Awakening!" says Dr. Vadim Polikov, Co-founder and CEO at Legends of Learning.
Legends of Learning is on a mission to change the face of education by improving the methods used in classrooms and homes across the nation. With both parents and teachers following their progress, students learn through experience and play within the world of Awakening.
About Legends of Learning, Inc.
Legends of Learning is the nation’s leading educational game-based learning platform for K-12 students. Utilizing over 2,000 instructional and assessment video games, students not only learn rigorous, curriculum-aligned content through play, they're engaged with their own progress as their subject mastery and love of learning increases. Research-backed, Legends of Learning has shown to improve learning outcomes across all learners, with outsized gains among struggling learners. A 2022 Codie Award winner for Best Educational Game, Legends of Learning is used by nearly ten million teachers and students across the country. Learn more at legendsoflearning.com.
Andrea Goddard
(410) 443-1637
https://www.legendsoflearning.com/
