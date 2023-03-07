Cheryl Manley’s New Book, "Michael the Monarch," Follows a Young Boy Who Transforms Into a Butterfly to Soar the Skies But Misses the Most Important Thing in the World
Bartlesville, OK, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cheryl Manley, a mother of five children who holds a bachelor’s in business management from the University of Oklahoma, has completed her most recent book, “Michael the Monarch”: a beautiful tale of a young boy who longs to fly and turns into a monarch butterfly to do so, but learns a very important lesson in the process.
“Michael becomes a monarch but decides it isn’t as great as he thought it would be,” writes Manley. “He misses his family. He visits his family wherever they go. In the end, he learns that being with family is always the best place to be.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cheryl Manley’s book is a beautiful tribute to a boy the author had taken in as a child, Michael, who sadly passed away and whose memory is kept alive within the pages of “Michael the Monarch.” With vivid artwork that helps to bring Michael’s story to life, readers of all ages will have their hearts and imaginations captured by Michael’s adventures and want to revisit Manley’s tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Michael the Monarch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
