Author M.J. AKA’s New Book, “Surviving the Men in My Life: Book One of a Trilogy,” is an Intimate Autobiographical Work About the Author’s Love Life
Recent release “Surviving the Men in My Life: Book One of a Trilogy” from Newman Springs Publishing author M.J. AKA is a revealing autobiographical work that shares about two of the author’s marriages and the men in between.
New York, NY, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- M.J. AKA has completed her new book, “Surviving the Men in My Life: Book One of a Trilogy”: a fascinating memoir that tells the story of the author’s remarkable ability to carry on amid incredibly difficult times.
M.J. AKA begins, “So I’ve decided to write my book. I’ve been putting it off for a long time now, years in fact. I feel that the time has come, especially since I’m heading into my mid-seventies and I’m forgetting a whole lot of shit! So you must forgive this old lady. I am doing my best to remember my crazy life—the names, the places, and the circumstances. It’s everything I can remember, to the best of my knowledge, and how I think it happened. Writing this all down has really been very cathartic for me. I’ve been holding it in two small boxes for so many years, one in my head and one in my heart. Finally getting it down on paper has been very helpful to my well-being and sanity.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, M.J. AKA’s moving work shares the author’s experience dealing with mental and physical abuse.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Surviving the Men in My Life: Book One of a Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
M.J. AKA begins, “So I’ve decided to write my book. I’ve been putting it off for a long time now, years in fact. I feel that the time has come, especially since I’m heading into my mid-seventies and I’m forgetting a whole lot of shit! So you must forgive this old lady. I am doing my best to remember my crazy life—the names, the places, and the circumstances. It’s everything I can remember, to the best of my knowledge, and how I think it happened. Writing this all down has really been very cathartic for me. I’ve been holding it in two small boxes for so many years, one in my head and one in my heart. Finally getting it down on paper has been very helpful to my well-being and sanity.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, M.J. AKA’s moving work shares the author’s experience dealing with mental and physical abuse.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Surviving the Men in My Life: Book One of a Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories