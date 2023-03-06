Author Mark Stephen Jones’s New Book, "A Scrapbook of Thought by a Student of the Street," is a Gripping Collection of Powerful Autobiographical Poetry
Recent release “A Scrapbook of Thought by a Student of the Street,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Stephen Jones, is an anthology of revealing poems that allow readers to glimpse the world through the author’s eyes.
Chicago, IL, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Stephen Jones has completed his new book, “A Scrapbook of Thought by a Student of the Street”: an impactful work that honors the author’s family members who have passed away as well as sharing his personal experiences with readers.
This meaningful work includes poems such as “Remove the Chains,” “Nat Turner’s Blood,” “A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste,” “What Is Given Is Love,” “Till the World Blows Up,” “Today Will Never Come Again,” “Thought for a Broken Lady,” “You Are Going Down,” “I’m Now Supposed to Be Here,” “Sad and So Distracted,” “Another Day in Paradise,” “Corrupt Mind, Body, and Soul,” and many more.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Stephen Jones’s striking work offers a look at the author’s harsh reality, sharing his most difficult hardships and challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “A Scrapbook of Thought by a Student of the Street” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
