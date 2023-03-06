Author TMartindale’s New Book, "Mama Says..." is a Compilation of Comics Centered Around Five Children and Their Pets as They Experience Various Adventures and Mishaps
Recent release “Mama Says...” from Newman Springs Publishing author TMartindale, is an assortment of charming comics following the adventures of five children and their oddball pets. Each entry provides a lighthearted comment on some aspect of everyday life that is sure to spur laughter and perhaps a new outlook on the world.
Poplar Bluff, MO, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TMartindale, a cartoonist, artist, writer, and former stuntman and actor, has completed his new book, “Mama Says...”: a delightful collection of comics that provide commentary on daily life in a refreshing and humorous take.
“The delightful antics of five enthusiastic kids from Poplar Bluff, Missouri: Mackenzie, fifteen; Sasha, twelve; Booka, ten; Amariyah, eight (Mari the Munchkin); and YzaBella, six (Bella the Muffin). Along with their somewhat offbeat pets: Tanglefoot the Superdog, Hssss the Wondercat, and Walt-Hare (Rex), an Oryctolagus cuniculus (American rabbit). Bella said, ‘I asked for a puppy. They thought I said something “fluffy.” All who communicate by holding up signs.’ (This is referred to as sign language),” writes TMartindale.
“Follow them on their daily treks, offering their views, opinions, and somewhat less-than-useful advice on topics ranging from family to friends, school to everyday life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, TMartindale’s uproarious series of hilarious situations and jokes are sure to keep readers of all backgrounds entertained as they follow along on this comical journey full of sharp wit and shrewd wisdom that just might provide some new insight on the world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Mama Says...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
