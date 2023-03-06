Author TMartindale’s New Book, "Mama Says..." is a Compilation of Comics Centered Around Five Children and Their Pets as They Experience Various Adventures and Mishaps

Recent release “Mama Says...” from Newman Springs Publishing author TMartindale, is an assortment of charming comics following the adventures of five children and their oddball pets. Each entry provides a lighthearted comment on some aspect of everyday life that is sure to spur laughter and perhaps a new outlook on the world.