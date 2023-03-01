Agency Entourage Announces the Hiring of Jon Link as Director of Storytelling and the Launch of a New Storytelling Video Department
Dallas, TX, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jon Link, a seasoned filmmaker with an impressive portfolio, will join the Agency Entourage team on March 1st. With this appointment, Agency Entourage is poised to expand its storytelling capabilities by integrating more video production capabilities into its suite of services. The new storytelling video offering will provide clients with end-to-end video production services, from scriptwriting to the final cut, leveraging the expertise of professional copywriters, creative directors, art directors and videographers.
"Jon Link is an exceptional filmmaker, and we are thrilled to have him join our team as Director of Storytelling. He brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the table, having directed and produced multiple films and documentaries that have been recognized and applauded by industry experts,” said Ben Randolph, Principal at Agency Entourage. “With Jon leading our new storytelling video department, we are confident that we can help our clients tell compelling stories and create meaningful connections with their audiences through video. Jon's appointment marks a new chapter in our agency's growth, and we are excited to see what the future holds for AE and our clients."
Link's professional experience is extensive, having directed and produced multiple films, documentaries and docuseries, including Travis: A Soldier's Story, The Luckiest Man and 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story, which is currently available on Netflix. He is passionate about creating films that tell powerful stories, and his unique perspective will be a valuable asset to Agency Entourage's clients.
"After many years working with Agency Entourage, I'm really excited now to finally be a part of the Agency Entourage family," said Jon Link. "In the cycling docuseries The Listening Road my friend Neil Tomba said, 'Riding with a team, you go farther.' And I truly believe that is what will happen. I couldn't be more excited about our road ahead."
The new storytelling video department will allow Agency Entourage to create more engaging and immersive brand stories for its clients, using the power of video to help brands connect with their audiences on a deeper level. Clients will benefit from a dedicated team of video production experts working closely with them to produce compelling and impactful video content.
For more information about the new storytelling video department and Agency Entourage's services, visit the agency's website - agencyentourage.com.
