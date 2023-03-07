Author Ron Bunal’s New Book, "Calming the Storm," is a Coming-of-Age Adventure About One Young Boy Who Must Confront the Violence That Brews Inside Him

Recent release “Calming the Storm,” from Covenant Books author Ron Bunal, is the story of young Marcus living on the island of Malta in the first century. Marcus hates snakes with a passion, but when his ire spirals out of control causing him to lose friendships, an unlikely mentor shows him how to calm the storm within himself.