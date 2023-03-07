Author Ron Bunal’s New Book, "Calming the Storm," is a Coming-of-Age Adventure About One Young Boy Who Must Confront the Violence That Brews Inside Him
Recent release “Calming the Storm,” from Covenant Books author Ron Bunal, is the story of young Marcus living on the island of Malta in the first century. Marcus hates snakes with a passion, but when his ire spirals out of control causing him to lose friendships, an unlikely mentor shows him how to calm the storm within himself.
Jordan, NY, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ron Bunal, who has always imagined what it would be like to live in Biblical times, has completed his new book, “Calming the Storm”: a children’s chapter book about a boy living in that special time. Bunal lives in Syracuse, New York, where he enjoys fishing, gardening, and outdoor activities. His get-to-the-point writing style comes from thirty years of working in information technology.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bunel’s new book follows Marcus, whose hatred of snakes drives him to hunt the reptiles with a vengeance. But snakes are not the only ones to bear the brunt of his explosive temper. A brutal fight with another village boy results in the end of a treasured friendship and leaves Marcus without hope.
When a relentless storm carries a battered ship to the Mediterranean island, Marcus is introduced to the survivors of the shipwreck. Among them is a Roman prisoner who miraculously survives the bite of a venomous snake. The unusual man befriends Marcus and helps him confront his troubled past, the source of the storm raging within.
Readers can purchase “Calming the Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
