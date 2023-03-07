Sami Senger’s New Book, "Taken Captive: Da Rosa Diaries," is a Powerful Novel That Tells the Extreme Story of a Young Girl Who Gets Kidnapped While on Summer Vacation

Recent release “Taken Captive: Da Rosa Diaries,” from Covenant Books author Sami Senger, is a powerful new book that follows a wealthy heiress who is kidnapped by human traffickers while on vacation and must fight to survive.