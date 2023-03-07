Sami Senger’s New Book, "Taken Captive: Da Rosa Diaries," is a Powerful Novel That Tells the Extreme Story of a Young Girl Who Gets Kidnapped While on Summer Vacation
Recent release “Taken Captive: Da Rosa Diaries,” from Covenant Books author Sami Senger, is a powerful new book that follows a wealthy heiress who is kidnapped by human traffickers while on vacation and must fight to survive.
Crewe, VA, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sami Senger, a twenty-two-year-old student of history at Regent University has completed her new book, “Taken Captive: Da Rosa Diaries”: an intense story that brings readers into an extraordinary journey of survival.
Though her dream career is to be an archaeologist like her favorite fictional heroine Lara Croft, author Sami Senger’s hidden imagination and open love for reading prompted her to start writing a novel at sixteen. Through many tweaks, that book evolved into “Taken Captive.” Over the years, she has discovered a new love for fiction writing that she didn’t realize she had. Because of some past trauma, she wants “Taken Captive” to help all young girls who have been the unfortunate victims of sexual abuse, PTSD, depression, and suicidal tendencies to realize that only God can give them the strength to escape any manner of captivity. Sami gives all the credit to her friends, family, and ultimately to God.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sami Senger’s new book follows a young woman named Kayden Evans Da Rosa as she fights for survival. Kayden, a college graduate and wealthy heiress, is trying to enjoy her summer vacation when the unthinkable happens. She ends up being kidnapped by human traffickers and has to fight with everything inside her to live another day. Readers will be right alongside Kayden as she makes complicated decisions for the survival of herself and her family.
Senger writes in her acknowledgments, “To all the young women who have been victims of trauma, PTSD, suicidal depression, and sexual abuse of any kind. My heart goes out to you. May you find the strength, courage, and peace to overcome that only God can provide, as I have!” She hopes that this book will be a beacon of hope to young women everywhere.
Readers can purchase “Taken Captive: Da Rosa Diaries” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
