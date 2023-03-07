Author Tammy McGeshick’s New Book, "Chipper’s Tale," is an Interactive and Charmingly Illustrated Chronicle of the Well-Lived Life of a Beloved Family Dog
Recent release “Chipper’s Tale,” from Page Publishing author Tammy McGeshick, is a warmhearted children’s book charting some of the many adventures of a friendly little pup living on northern Michigan’s ruggedly beautiful Upper Peninsula.
Vanderbilt, MI, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tammy McGeshick, a children’s literature writer presently living with her husband in northern Michigan, has completed her new book, “Chipper’s Tale”: an entertaining work for animal lovers of all ages.
“Chipper’s Tale” is a story about the adventures of Chipper.
It is an interactive children’s book.
Has Chipper been to these places?
Did this really happen? You decide.
Published by Page Publishing, Tammy McGeshick’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Chipper’s Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
