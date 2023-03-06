Author Dr. Harold L. Price Sr.’s New Book, "The Guide: Tools and Guidelines for Success to Provide Great Call Center Customer Service," is a Helpful Manual for Success
Recent release “The Guide: Tools and Guidelines for Success to Provide Great Call Center Customer Service: The Reps Guide to Success, Second Edition, Evolution!” from Page Publishing author Dr. Harold L. Price Sr., provides an overview of how those working in call centers can become proficient in handling customer's needs and excelling in their profession, as told by an expert in the field.
Homewood, AL, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Harold L. Price Sr., a veteran of the US Coast Guard who holds a PhD in Public Administration and has worked in various call centers across America for over twenty years, has completed his new book, “The Guide: Tools and Guidelines for Success to Provide Great Call Center Customer Service: The Reps Guide to Success, Second Edition, Evolution!”: a thorough overview of how to be the best customer service rep one can be to successfully tend to customers and help to solve any problem they may have.
“Customer service is a relatively simple term, yet so vital to all organizations,” writes Dr. Price. “I have learned through my experience that customer service is oftentimes taken for granted. The objective of this material is to augment the skills of the representative. To provide good customer service, one can be good at what they do, but to be great is an entirely different ball game. Through working in call center customer service for over twenty years, I have been fortunate to learn a few things regarding the field. It is also my experience you won’t find a plethora of books written on the subject. Therefore, I am driven to share my knowledge in a manner that is user-friendly to the representative.”
Dr. Price continues, “Customer service, particularly call center customer service, is not a field for everyone. Many employees are better suited for technical as well as manual responsibilities. It is my sincere hope that you, as a CSR, will advance to positions requiring greater responsibilities in your organization. Perhaps you, as an individual, will own your own company one day. Remember, it is the end result that counts, so always keep the end in view! I have been fortunate enough to learn to take what I can use from my life experiences and leave the rest behind. That’s why it’s called the past. An older gentleman told me one day, and I quote, ‘Keep living, son.’ Through gaining experience in call center customer service, I have learned the value of self-restraint. To expound on the point, just because you’re right doesn’t necessarily mean it’s right to say it. As a customer service representative, you will soon discover many customers can be rather provocative. With the aforementioned thought in mind, I invite you to join me in sharing a few things I’ve learned regarding great customer service.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Harold L. Price Sr.’s fascinating work is inspired by the author’s years of experience in call center customer service, which offers him unique perspective and insight into the profession. Drawing on her professional history, Dr. Price offers critical advice for those currently working in call centers across the world, written in an easy-to-digest format that anyone, even those not in customer service, can enjoy and learn from.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Guide: Tools and Guidelines for Success to Provide Great Call Center Customer Service: The Reps Guide to Success, Second Edition, Evolution!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Customer service is a relatively simple term, yet so vital to all organizations,” writes Dr. Price. “I have learned through my experience that customer service is oftentimes taken for granted. The objective of this material is to augment the skills of the representative. To provide good customer service, one can be good at what they do, but to be great is an entirely different ball game. Through working in call center customer service for over twenty years, I have been fortunate to learn a few things regarding the field. It is also my experience you won’t find a plethora of books written on the subject. Therefore, I am driven to share my knowledge in a manner that is user-friendly to the representative.”
Dr. Price continues, “Customer service, particularly call center customer service, is not a field for everyone. Many employees are better suited for technical as well as manual responsibilities. It is my sincere hope that you, as a CSR, will advance to positions requiring greater responsibilities in your organization. Perhaps you, as an individual, will own your own company one day. Remember, it is the end result that counts, so always keep the end in view! I have been fortunate enough to learn to take what I can use from my life experiences and leave the rest behind. That’s why it’s called the past. An older gentleman told me one day, and I quote, ‘Keep living, son.’ Through gaining experience in call center customer service, I have learned the value of self-restraint. To expound on the point, just because you’re right doesn’t necessarily mean it’s right to say it. As a customer service representative, you will soon discover many customers can be rather provocative. With the aforementioned thought in mind, I invite you to join me in sharing a few things I’ve learned regarding great customer service.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Harold L. Price Sr.’s fascinating work is inspired by the author’s years of experience in call center customer service, which offers him unique perspective and insight into the profession. Drawing on her professional history, Dr. Price offers critical advice for those currently working in call centers across the world, written in an easy-to-digest format that anyone, even those not in customer service, can enjoy and learn from.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Guide: Tools and Guidelines for Success to Provide Great Call Center Customer Service: The Reps Guide to Success, Second Edition, Evolution!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories