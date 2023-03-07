Author Dr. Evans Oniha’s New Book, "The Downfall and Rise of a Genius Series," Examines and Discusses the Dangers of Pride and Its Ability to Destroy Lives
Recent release “The Downfall and Rise of a Genius Series: The Downfall of a Proud Prince & the Portrait of a Virtuous Woman,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Evans Oniha, explores a contentious relationship between two princes who both admire the same woman. One of the princes, Prince Ugo, lets his pride get the best of him, causing him to challenge his opponent and lose everything in the process.
Inglewood, CA, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Evans Oniha, a prolific writer and Christian who was born in Nigeria and currently resides in Los Angeles with his family, has completed his new book, “The Downfall and Rise of a Genius Series: The Downfall of a Proud Prince & the Portrait of a Virtuous Woman”: a gripping story that centers around a love triangle between a beautiful maiden and two princes who vie for her love, one of whose pride leads directly to his downfall.
“The Okale kingdom was a pluralistic society ruled by a monarch. The people practiced polytheism. They looked up to their monarch for direction because it was widely believed that the office of the monarch was transcendental,” writes Oniha.
“Ękiosę was born and raised as a native of Okale, well-ingrained, and indoctrinated in their cultural practices and belief system. It was a cultural system where men had the upper hand in every segment of society. Although women were repressed, she never gave in to their sexist card. She embarked on a campaign to expose the weaknesses inherent in their cultural system, which gained momentum despite her opposition from the purists. During one of her campaigns, she met Prince Ugo, who later became her lover.
“Prince Idaghe of the Okale kingdom, a polygamist, also discovered her for her beauty. He was enchanted and also decided to marry her. The struggle over her love was settled in a battle ring that left Prince Ugo crippled, facing the worst physical challenges of his life. Adversities of any type can severely impact someone’s life plan. A blossoming and promising future could be held at a standstill if an unintended tragedy happens to anyone. Such was the case of Prince Ugo, who allowed pride to control his emotions and decision-making skills.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Evans Oniha’s riveting story is the first entry in the author’s “The Downfall and Rise of a Genius” series and serves as the culmination of the author’s life experiences and personal observations as a student of global cultures. Expertly paced and deeply character-driven, readers will discover how pride can destroy one’s life if not dealt with in a healthy way.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Downfall and Rise of a Genius Series: The Downfall of a Proud Prince & the Portrait of a Virtuous Woman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
