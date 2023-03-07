Author Dr. Evans Oniha’s New Book, "The Downfall and Rise of a Genius Series," Examines and Discusses the Dangers of Pride and Its Ability to Destroy Lives

Recent release “The Downfall and Rise of a Genius Series: The Downfall of a Proud Prince & the Portrait of a Virtuous Woman,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Evans Oniha, explores a contentious relationship between two princes who both admire the same woman. One of the princes, Prince Ugo, lets his pride get the best of him, causing him to challenge his opponent and lose everything in the process.