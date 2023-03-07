Author Charles Stewart’s New Book, "Bedtime Bear," is the Charming Story of an Inventive and Curious Young Boy Who Heads Off on Wild Fantasy Adventures with His Dog, Bear
Recent release “Bedtime Bear,” from Page Publishing author Charles Stewart, is an engaging tale of all the wild and riveting scenarios a young boy and his dog can think up during playtime before heading to bed. But as their adventures grow more exciting, so too does the mess they make and the trouble they'll land in if they don't obey and clean up after themselves.
Maple Heights, OH, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charles Stewart has completed his new book, “Bedtime Bear”: a thrilling story of a young boy and his dog who set off on a series of imaginary adventures, but seemingly always end up making a mess and getting in trouble.
“Bedtime Bear” begins with a young boy getting in trouble for causing a muddy mess in his backyard with his dog, named Bear. After being sent to the bath and off to bed, the two get into all sorts of hijinks as they think up new situations, from a rescue mission in the jungle to an army of trolls approaching, ready to attack.
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Stewart’s captivating tale will take readers of all ages on an unforgettable journey as the young boy and Bear imagine all sorts of scenarios and thrilling adventures. With vibrant artwork by Lindsey Utnik to help bring Stewart’s work to life, young readers are sure to find loads of enjoyment by reading “Bedtime Bear” and want to revisit it over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Bedtime Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
