Author Charles Stewart’s New Book, "Bedtime Bear," is the Charming Story of an Inventive and Curious Young Boy Who Heads Off on Wild Fantasy Adventures with His Dog, Bear

Recent release “Bedtime Bear,” from Page Publishing author Charles Stewart, is an engaging tale of all the wild and riveting scenarios a young boy and his dog can think up during playtime before heading to bed. But as their adventures grow more exciting, so too does the mess they make and the trouble they'll land in if they don't obey and clean up after themselves.