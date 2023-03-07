Author Jefery Ramon’s New Book, "Eating Paleo, Keto, and Vegan," is a Thorough Cookbook to Help Readers Expand Their Knowledge of Foods and How to Prepare Them

Recent release “Eating Paleo, Keto, and Vegan,” from Page Publishing author Jefery Ramon, is a collection of recipes that explores the multiple ways in which one can prepare all sorts of dishes, tailoring them to specific dietary needs. Utilizing his professional experiences and knowledge, Ramon provides the tips and tricks needed for novice cooks to become expert chefs in no time.