Author Jefery Ramon’s New Book, "Eating Paleo, Keto, and Vegan," is a Thorough Cookbook to Help Readers Expand Their Knowledge of Foods and How to Prepare Them
Recent release “Eating Paleo, Keto, and Vegan,” from Page Publishing author Jefery Ramon, is a collection of recipes that explores the multiple ways in which one can prepare all sorts of dishes, tailoring them to specific dietary needs. Utilizing his professional experiences and knowledge, Ramon provides the tips and tricks needed for novice cooks to become expert chefs in no time.
New York, NY, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jefery Ramon, a chef and world traveler who is drawn to working with health-focused recipes and ingredients, has completed his new book, “Eating Paleo, Keto, and Vegan”: an enlightening cookbook aimed at providing healthy, nutritious, and balanced recipes as well as providing information on different styles of eating and their innumerable health benefits.
“Chef, author, and entrepreneur, I’ve seen many people in and outdoors of restaurants, and I enjoy seeing those who are determined to push themselves to the limit to achieve their goal, determination, and courage as getting all of us to the point we are now,” writes Ramon.
“My inspiration to write about those who need to be noticed because of their inability to enjoy some flavors others enjoy is the main reason I’m writing about paleo, keto, and vegan; but as you read and follow my book instructions on some limitations others may have, you will better understand why. Paleo, keto, vegan, vegetarian, and celiac are not something we produce. They are something natural in a human gene.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jefery Ramon’s enlightening writings are inspired by his many years of living in Europe, the United States, and Asia, whereupon he discovered that there is much about food that people don’t know. Now, Ramon shares his knowledge in the hopes of educating and bringing about awareness of different ways to prepare foods, while putting a health-inspired spin on each dish that caters to varying dietary restrictions.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “Eating Paleo, Keto, and Vegan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.


