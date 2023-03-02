Testrite Visual Unveils New Telescopic Pallet SignHolders
Hackensack, NJ, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, caters to, and specializes in, meeting the needs of today’s dynamic retail industry and is excited to introduce a new and improved design for retail pallet stands now featuring telescopic square tubing - Stellar Pallet Stands ™.
Retail pallet stands are becoming increasingly popular, especially in supermarkets, big box retail, and bulk shopping centers. The new Stellar Pallet Stands feature a unique design featuring telescopic square tubing infinitely adjustable up to 78” high, providing for even more installation flexibility.
This Made-in-the-USA retail pallet stand features:
All metal construction with sturdy steel base
Single-sided or double-sided pallet stand options
Double upright Pallet Stand ideal for end caps
Available custom with uprights in the middle, offset or corner
Optional removable pallet stand bag holder
Designers and buyers can easily integrate their own graphics and visual display hardware using the available J-Hooks or purchase optional 11” x 14” Framettes, also available from Testrite Visual, which work with rigid paper or styrene graphics and provide for easy graphic swap outs.
“Testrite Visual is a premier partner for the retail industry and we remain committed to understanding their needs and providing enhanced visual display solutions to our retail partners,” says Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite Visual, “This new adjustable retail pallet stand is going to make it easier for stores to optimize their pallet displays stands and maintain a clean visual merchandising design.”
As a US manufacturing company, Testrite is uniquely suited to meet the needs of today's retailers with full rollout support including sales, design, and logistics as well as fast lead times. Testrite can produce thousands of retail pallet stands in weeks, not months so units can hit stores and meet your rollout timelines. These units are ideal for bulk packing to help reduce the cost of rollouts.
Interested parties can visit www.testrite.com to talk with a product specialist today.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today at www.testrite.com.
Contact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
