Tanktwo Announces New Green Tech Investment Opportunity on Fundable
An investment opportunity that straddles sustainability, green tech, data analytics, and SaaS - helping investors do well by doing good.
Sunnyvale, CA, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech startup specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 28 patents, announces the launch of its latest round of fundraising campaign on the premier investment platform, Fundable.
The partnership offers a combined institutional and distributed investment opportunity. It will allow the company to involve more visionary investors and bring down the transaction costs, so they can take advantage of the fast-growing global battery economy (projected to reach $500+ billion by 2040.)
"By participating in this fundraising round, investors will get a front-row seat in the electrification and sustainability conversation and be positioned strategically at this pivotal point in history to do well by doing good," says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo.
The investment covers sustainability, green tech, data analytics, and SaaS. The company is in-market and profitable, with $5M+ revenue and 28 patents. It aims to raise $7.5M to scale its operations.
To learn more about this investment opportunity, visit https://www.fundable.com/tanktwo.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Contact
TankktwoContact
Ling Wong
646 373 3741
tanktwo.com
