DecenterAds Launches Comprehensive Guide for Monetizing with DecenterAds SSP
DecenterAds, the programmatic platform for publishers worldwide, has released a comprehensive guide for monetizing websites using their SSP (Supply-Side Platform). DecenterAds introduced its programmatic monetization strategies and various buying methods, including real-time bidding (RTB), programmatic direct, and preferred deals.
New York, NY, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The guide explains how to set up an account with DecenterAds and how to monetize inventory with their programmatic platform. Once the publisher’s inventory is approved, they simply need to add DecenterAds' code to their website's source, and the platform will serve ads to the visitors of the website or app, generating revenue for the publisher. DecenterAds supports a range of ad formats, including various banner or native formats, as well as video or audio players and their respective formats.
The guide emphasizes the importance of monitoring programmatic monetization results regularly to make informed decisions about adjusting your monetization strategy over time. DecenterAds' dedicated account managers are available 24/7 to assist with questions and provide insights on increasing monetization efficiency.
DecenterAds’ guide can help publishers worldwide monetize their inventory and maximize their ad revenue. The company’s SSP uses programmatic monetization and takes care of everything so the publishers can focus on creating quality content for their audience.
The company regularly shares expertise in its blog, which industry professionals can visit anytime for more insights on key trends and insights.
Contact
DecenterAdsContact
Albina Yefanova
+6591731742
https://decenterads.com
Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road, #04-51
Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051
