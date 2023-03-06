Solid Rock Realtors Expands Footprint with New Midtown Tulsa, Oklahoma Location
Capitalizing on year-over-year growth, Solid Rock Realtors opens new Midtown Tulsa office to support the rapidly growing metropolitan real estate market and population increase.
Tulsa, OK, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Solid Rock Realtors, a leading real estate agency in North East Oklahoma, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in the Midtown area of Tulsa, OK. The new location will offer the same great service and expertise that Solid Rock Realtors is known for, with a team of experienced professionals who have a deep understanding of the local market.
Located at 5634 E. Skelly Drive, this new location will provide even more convenience and access for clients in Tulsa and the surrounding areas. The team at Solid Rock Realtors is excited to help new clients buy and sell real property, support real estate investors in their business goals, and continue to be a community resource and industry thought leader in all areas of the North East Oklahoma real estate market.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint in North East Oklahoma with the opening of our new office in Midtown Tulsa," said Michael Urie, founder and CEO of Solid Rock Realtors. "Tulsa is a thriving community with a rich history, and we are eager to be part of its continued growth and development."
Solid Rock Realtors has been serving clients throughout North East Oklahoma for over 14 years, and has built a reputation for providing personalized, quality service. The agency has been able to capitalize on the market with advanced technologies and continued training (CE) for their REALTOR-ASSOCIATES® to be educated on working in local communities across all areas of real estate. The agency's team of professionals is committed to delivering exceptional results for their clients, no matter their real estate needs or the climate of the area market.
"We understand that buying or selling a home is often a complex process, and our team is here to help every step of the way," said Libby Lalli, the broker of the Midtown Tulsa office. "We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for real estate to the local Tulsa area market, and look forward to working with our clients to help them achieve their real estate goals."
Solid Rock Realtors is dedicated to serving the real estate needs of clients throughout North East Oklahoma, and the opening of the new Midtown Tulsa office is a testament to that commitment. Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or invest in real estate, the team at Solid Rock Realtors is here to help.
About Solid Rock Realtors
Solid Rock Realtors is a leading real estate agency based in North East Oklahoma, serving clients throughout the area with expert guidance and exceptional service. With over 14 years of experience, a team of knowledgeable and professional REALTOR-ASSOCIATES®, and multiple locations throughout NE Oklahoma, we have built a solid reputation for delivering results.
At Solid Rock Realtors, we understand that buying or selling a property can be a complex and emotional process, and we are committed to making it as smooth and stress-free as possible. We offer a comprehensive range of services including property valuation, marketing, negotiation, and transaction management, ensuring that every aspect of the buying or selling process is handled with care and expertise.
At Solid Rock Realtors, we are dedicated to building long-term relationships with our clients based on honesty, integrity, and transparency. We believe that every client deserves personalized attention and customized solutions that fit their unique needs and preferences. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, an experienced investor, or a seller looking to maximize your property's value, we have the skills and resources to help you achieve your real estate goals.
For more information on Solid Rock Realtors and our services, visit our website at solidrockrealtors.com.
Contact
Aaron Loveland
918-200-3990
https://solidrockrealtors.com/
