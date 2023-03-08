Author Dr. Vicky Deuboue’s New Book, "Art of Storm," is the True Story of the Hardships Faced by the Author and Her Family as They Fight Through All of Life's Trials
Recent release “Art of Storm,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Vicky Deuboue, explores the author's family history in Cameroon, Africa, beginning with her great-grandfather, who was captured as a slave but somehow returned to his home. Following generations of struggles, Deuboue takes readers on an unforgettable journey as she leaves for America to begin a new life of her own design.
Hagerstown, MD, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Vicky Deuboue, who became passionate about dancing in her teenage years and moved from where she was born in Cameroon, Africa, to the United States, has completed his new book, “Art of Storm”: a stirring account of the author’s family history and obstacles in Cameroon that follows the author as she pursues her dreams and, despite her newfound challenges, builds a life for herself in America following the death of her mother.
“Art of Storm” is a nonfiction book that delves into one particular family’s tragedies in western Cameroon in Africa. The book begins with the story of the author’s great-grandfather, continuing with a detailed account of a war that erupts, displacing the family with further tragedies following. Their lives are filled with a storm of constant upheavals and a fight for survival. The story then follows the author, fulfilling her dreams and battling many hurdles including crossing oceans for success. A written testament of the strength of human will and the desire to thrive, this is history that comes alive from a family’s perspective.
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Vicky Deuboue’s heartfelt tale began when the author started writing about her life shortly after her mother’s passing, documenting the struggles and hardships she encountered as a therapeutic way of coping with all that she was facing. By sharing her story, Deuboue hopes to encourage others to begin writing their life experiences to bring comfort and peace and inspire her readers that no matter how difficult life may seem, there is always a way to forge ahead to achieve one’s goals with hard work and perseverance.
