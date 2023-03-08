Author Dr. Vicky Deuboue’s New Book, "Art of Storm," is the True Story of the Hardships Faced by the Author and Her Family as They Fight Through All of Life's Trials

Recent release “Art of Storm,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Vicky Deuboue, explores the author's family history in Cameroon, Africa, beginning with her great-grandfather, who was captured as a slave but somehow returned to his home. Following generations of struggles, Deuboue takes readers on an unforgettable journey as she leaves for America to begin a new life of her own design.