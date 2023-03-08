Author DSK’s New Book, "Lemonade," is a Deeply Descriptive and Eye-Opening Written Testament to the Author’s Survival Overcoming His Trauma
Recent release “Lemonade,” from Page Publishing author DSK, was written through the author’s schizophrenic trauma and shares an enduring fragmentary world.
New York, NY, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DSK, who taught composition at Pitt for many years, has completed his new book, “Lemonade”: a gripping and potent work that highlights tensions between empire and the subaltern, prohibition and liberty, the professions and freedom, North America and South America, and so on.
Author DSK brings both a creative fountain of imagination and a wide understanding of critical themes to this work. “Lemonade” is a book of tales that are idea laden. The ethic of the book is the complex pursuit of the good through the application of reason. The book is an anti-fascist textual machine. The novella that the work contains is a revised version of “Konflagrations”—a book the author began writing in 1994. He is a graduate of both Duke’s English Department (BA) and Pitt’s English department (MA).
DSK writes, “In this region, the mechanization of farming had led to severe depopulation. It simply took fewer and fewer people to work the ever-expanding farms. Traditionally, a farmer would arrange to split up his farm among his heirs when he retired and moved to town. So there was a pressure on the whole system to disintegrate as the farms went through the generations.”
