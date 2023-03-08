Author Dorian Lester’s New Book, "My Journey Throughout Life," Tells the Story of the Author’s Profound and Inspiring Life, Spreading the Truth Through Love and Music
Recent release “My Journey Throughout Life,” from Page Publishing author Dorian Lester, expresses the heartfelt truth with real-life experiences through the author’s own solution and circumstances, which she overcame by writing music and pouring out love to everyone she came across.
Augusta, GA, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dorian Lester, who is a single mother, songwriter, and ambassador, has completed her new book, “My Journey Throughout Life”: a stirring memoir that shares how pouring out love made the author realize self-improvement within her own life and impacted how she views life now.
Author Dorian Lester grew up in the south part of Homestead, among six brothers and four sisters. She is a single mother of one, Caya Jernae Harper, who is now sixteen years old. She then went on and completed school at Homestead Senior High. She eventually moved from one state to another. She has traveled to several places, along with her daughter on her side, who continued to inspire her and continued to push her throughout life. In 2016, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to pursue her career in music and songwriting. In 2019, there was a shift in her life when she lost her twin brother, and she put her career to the side. Now she became the author of her first book to tell her story to inspire the world.
Lester writes, “Growing up as a kid, I could remember most things in my life. All not good and all not bad. I could remember me as a little girl, and some things my mom told me, stories I heard. My mom used to tell me all the time. How I used to cry in the swings set and told everyone who walked past, 'Do not touch me.' I could be sleeping, and they wanted to fix my neck, she would say, 'No, no!' only because if I wake up, all I do is cry. She and my uncle would tell me how, one day, he walked out the house about four-thirty in the morning because of me crying. Come on, I was a baby. Maybe I wanted something!”
Published by Page Publishing, Dorian Lester’s stunning work encourages readers by returning the favor she had and still does in her life. She continues to jump-start her dreams of writing music for others to enjoy and to touch the hearts and lives of others with dedication and passion.
Readers who wish to experience this reflective work can purchase “My Journey Throughout Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
