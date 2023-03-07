Author Jack Herbert Fletcher’s New Book, "12 One," is the Story of Space Travel, Conspiracy, and Dragons
Recent release “12 One,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Herbert Fletcher, follows the adventures of a pair of lovers traversing space while being chased by dragons.
Franconia, NH, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jack Herbert Fletcher has completed his new book, “12 One”: a gripping story that follows a man, a former convict just trying to live his life, as he tries to come to grips with life in this city, but that is thrown out the window as a woman enters his life with the hint of improvement, and a dragon with the hint of a fiery death.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jack Herbert Fletcher’s thrilling tale follows the evolutions of these characters, the cities, and their people, connecting lifetimes, cultures, and even spiritualities that allow the cultures and people of the travelers and the dragons to become advanced and even coexist.
