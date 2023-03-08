Author S. Saidah Bey’s New Book, "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: A Southern Story Told by Three Sisters," is an Unforgettable and Spiritual Autobiographical Work
Recent release “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: A Southern Story Told by Three Sisters,” from Newman Springs Publishing author S. Saidah Bey, is an inspiring autobiographical work that focuses on spirituality.
Ellisville, MS, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- S. Saidah Bey has completed her new book, “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: A Southern Story Told by Three Sisters”: an immersive and descriptive autobiographical work that takes place in a small community in Ellisville, Mississippi, in the Jones County—also known as the Free State of Jones. It begins with the birth of the sisters’ mother and her siblings through their adulthood and departure from Mississippi. The center of the story is their mother and the sisters’ experiences being her children. She married at the age of seventeen. After finishing the eighth grade, she contemplated becoming a teacher, which was the requirement at that time for being an educator, but she decided that she would teach her children—and that she did.
The three sisters were born in rural Mississippi in the years 1947, 1949, and 1959. After four years of talking, it was through the coming together and a desire to tell their story that this book was written. Every family had a story, and this was theirs.
It took almost four years for the sisters to write this book including the time that they took thinking and talking about it. “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” reveals the joys, tragedies, heartaches, family miracles, disappointments, pains and tears, and southern racism. It spans almost one hundred years. For the sisters, what they’ve heard, seen, and experienced, was worth putting into words.
A lot of this information came from their mother as they would sit and talk. Along with the conversations that the sisters had with everyday life, it was out of these situations that they decided to write this book.
Bey writes, “People had to rely on one another and share what little they had with each other. Most of life was farm life. They raised and killed their own animals for food. They grew crops and fruit trees, but they had started to live a life of independence. There were not very many people sharecropping from the slave masters; most of the freed slaves were managing their own crops on their own land using their children and relatives to work the land. Mother said, in a way, things were better but by the 1940s, racial wars started again and continued as she and her siblings were coming of age. The United States would turn into a war zone for equal rights. Some of the freed slaves were seeking to reclaim some of those things that they had not had the opportunity to enjoy while in slavery. Some were seeking to reclaim those things that had been taking away from them as a result of slavery—at least in the North—for instance, name and nationality. In the South, they just wanted to get away from the slave master and buy their own property so that they could work their own land.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, S. Saidah Bey’s profound work is meant to be a dedication as well as a salutation to every member of the sisters’ family along with close friends and in memory of all those loved ones who have gone before them. Because without them, there would be no good, no bad, and no ugly. It is a southern story. Although a lot of things happened, the sisters feel that the coolest and greatest thing besides knowing all of these special people is that they are their family.
