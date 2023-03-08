Jamel Nicot’s New Book, "Death of a Boy, Birth of a Man: Blue Sky, Heavy Rain," is an Eloquent Collection of Poetry That Focuses on Growth and Coming-of-Age

Recent release “Death of a Boy, Birth of a Man: Blue Sky, Heavy Rain,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jamel Nicot, is a meaningful compilation of prose that serves as an introduction to the author as well as a source for inspiration amongst readers.