Jamel Nicot’s New Book, "Death of a Boy, Birth of a Man: Blue Sky, Heavy Rain," is an Eloquent Collection of Poetry That Focuses on Growth and Coming-of-Age
Recent release “Death of a Boy, Birth of a Man: Blue Sky, Heavy Rain,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jamel Nicot, is a meaningful compilation of prose that serves as an introduction to the author as well as a source for inspiration amongst readers.
Elkton, MD, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jamel Nicot, a native New Yorker with a lifelong passion for writing, has completed his new book, “Death of a Boy, Birth of a Man: Blue Sky, Heavy Rain”: a moving and potent collection of works written to encourage self-improvement.
“As we learn to grow, some stay boys, some grow to be men,” says author Jamel Nicol. “I wrote this book to introduce myself to the world and to show people that no matter what you go through, you can always change. In ‘Death of a Boy, Birth of a Man: Blue Sky, Heavy Rain,’ not every day is going to be perfect. But every day you wake up is a new challenge, a chance for new opportunities, a chance to forget about yesterday’s dramas and focus on newer and better things. We are human. We fear. We fall. But the one thing that makes us different is that we never give up.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jamel Nicot’s expressive tale is a story of growth—physical and mental. From the loss of loved ones to dealing with temptation, Nicot’s poetry chronicles his life and the lessons he has learned. His experiences speak to universal struggles, such as love, loss, lust, grief, and faith.
“Death of a Boy, Birth of a Man” gives readers a unique look into the author’s internal monologue. Nicot’s writing defines who he has become, while also being relatable. He hopes by sharing his poetry, he can “make a change in someone’s life and help them refocus.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Death of a Boy, Birth of a Man: Blue Sky, Heavy Rain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
