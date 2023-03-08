Author Jeanne Newby’s New Book, "THE ZINC CITY II, Webb City, Missouri," Explores the History of a Small Mining Town in Southwest Missouri Known as "The Zinc City"

Recent release “THE ZINC CITY II, Webb City, Missouri,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeanne Newby, reveals the history of Webb City, a vital community within Missouri's Southwest Mining District. After writing of Webb City's history for thirty-one years in a local newspaper, Newby shares her knowledge for a wider audience to discover the true history of "The Zinc Capital of the World."