Author Jeanne Newby’s New Book, "THE ZINC CITY II, Webb City, Missouri," Explores the History of a Small Mining Town in Southwest Missouri Known as "The Zinc City"
Recent release “THE ZINC CITY II, Webb City, Missouri,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeanne Newby, reveals the history of Webb City, a vital community within Missouri's Southwest Mining District. After writing of Webb City's history for thirty-one years in a local newspaper, Newby shares her knowledge for a wider audience to discover the true history of "The Zinc Capital of the World."
Webb City, MO, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeanne Newby, who appointed the local historian of Webb City, Missouri, after writing of its history in the local paper for over three decades, has completed her new book, “THE ZINC CITY II, Webb City, Missouri”: a captivating overview of the incredibly rich history of Webb City and the surrounding towns that helped to shape the local community.
This book is a partial collection of research done by Jeanne Newby in her thirty-one years of writing a weekly column in the “Webb City Sentinel” known as “Ancestors, Legends, and Time,” approximating 1,612 articles over her career. Jeanne acquired a passion for local history in those thirty-one years, not just Webb City but many of the other small towns in the local community that made up the well-known Southwest Missouri Mining District.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeanne Newby’s engaging tale will transport readers back in time, providing them with the opportunity to discover the rich and vibrant past of Webb City. Newby draws on her years of research and passion for genealogy to craft a complete historical account that will hopefully inspire a love of history within her readers and encourage them to learn more about their own communities.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “THE ZINC CITY II, Webb City, Missouri” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
This book is a partial collection of research done by Jeanne Newby in her thirty-one years of writing a weekly column in the “Webb City Sentinel” known as “Ancestors, Legends, and Time,” approximating 1,612 articles over her career. Jeanne acquired a passion for local history in those thirty-one years, not just Webb City but many of the other small towns in the local community that made up the well-known Southwest Missouri Mining District.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeanne Newby’s engaging tale will transport readers back in time, providing them with the opportunity to discover the rich and vibrant past of Webb City. Newby draws on her years of research and passion for genealogy to craft a complete historical account that will hopefully inspire a love of history within her readers and encourage them to learn more about their own communities.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “THE ZINC CITY II, Webb City, Missouri” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories