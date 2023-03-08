Aimee Lekeberg’s New Book, "Ancient Names," Follows a Young Woman Whose New Life Leaves Her Torn Between Two Men, Each of Whom Present Both Safety and Danger
New York, NY, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Aimee Lekeberg, who resides in the Midwest with her husband and son and has worked in the public library sector for almost twenty years, has completed her most recent book, “Ancient Names”: a gripping fantasy centered around a young woman who, after abandoning the only life she’s ever known, is inexplicably drawn to a man she knows from her dreams, and must make a decision that will change her life forever.
“Jayme knows that she has met the man who has haunted her dreams for her entire lifetime but is he the one she was meant to be with?” writes Lekeberg. “A runaway from Romania, Jayme flees the life she knew behind with her cousin for England. Upon her arrival, Erik, a high-strung handsome metal worker and farmer, is enthralled with her, but Erik has some secrets of his own. She must share a curse if she is to stay with Erik. Contemplating her own fate, she is intrigued by a castle in the village. As she walks in, different memories overtake her as she meets a man who she feels she has known before. She is swept away by Richard’s valor even in the face of monsters as they continue to chase after Jayme. Seven years later, she is fleeing from a different kind of monster when she meets him again. Who will be her savior? Can she rely on Erik or will her saving grace come from Richard, the English dancer who she can’t seem to stay away from.”
Published by Fulton Books, Aimee Lekeberg’s book will take readers on a thrilling and unforgettable journey as Jayme tries to navigate her feelings and complicated history with both Erik and Richard. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this character-driven tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats and is sure to leave them desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Ancient Names” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Jayme knows that she has met the man who has haunted her dreams for her entire lifetime but is he the one she was meant to be with?” writes Lekeberg. “A runaway from Romania, Jayme flees the life she knew behind with her cousin for England. Upon her arrival, Erik, a high-strung handsome metal worker and farmer, is enthralled with her, but Erik has some secrets of his own. She must share a curse if she is to stay with Erik. Contemplating her own fate, she is intrigued by a castle in the village. As she walks in, different memories overtake her as she meets a man who she feels she has known before. She is swept away by Richard’s valor even in the face of monsters as they continue to chase after Jayme. Seven years later, she is fleeing from a different kind of monster when she meets him again. Who will be her savior? Can she rely on Erik or will her saving grace come from Richard, the English dancer who she can’t seem to stay away from.”
Published by Fulton Books, Aimee Lekeberg’s book will take readers on a thrilling and unforgettable journey as Jayme tries to navigate her feelings and complicated history with both Erik and Richard. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this character-driven tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats and is sure to leave them desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Ancient Names” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories