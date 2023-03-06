Karen R. Blake, MBA’s Newly Released "Lessons from the Sidelines" is a Collection of Readily Applicable Lessons Learned Through Organized Sporting Events
“Lessons from the Sidelines,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen R. Blake, MBA, is an enjoyable selection of practical advice discovered over the course of many years of participating in youth sports.
Baltimore, MD, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lessons from the Sidelines”: a helpful collection that brings sportsmanship to the real world. “Lessons from the Sidelines” is the creation of published author, Karen R. Blake, MBA, who lives with her husband and child in Baltimore. She also owns and operates a non-profit consulting firm, Certified Non-Profit Consulting, LLC which is specializing in volunteer management. She is a past president of the Rotary Club of Baltimore. She serves on various non-profit boards. She is a brain cancer survivor. In addition, she holds a master’s in business administration from University of Maryland University College.
Blake shares, “Life teaches so many lessons that can be applied to the various sections of our daily lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen R. Blake, MBA’s new book will encourage positive traits in anyone looking to develop their personal and professional lives.
Blake draws from years of encouraging her two sons through a variety of sports to bring readers an enjoyable and helpful selection of life lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Lessons from the Sidelines” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lessons from the Sidelines,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
