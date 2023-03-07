Nancy Kay Barnard’s Newly Released "With Wings as Eagles" is an Enjoyable Adventure in the Wilds of 1856 Kentucky
“With Wings as Eagles,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Kay Barnard, is a delightfully crafted adventure between two boys as a journey across perilous mountains unfolds.
Franklin, NC, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “With Wings as Eagles”: a fun and exciting historical fiction. “With Wings as Eagles” is the creation of published author Nancy Kay Barnard, who graduated from Broward Community College and married before moving to Virginia, where she directed a Baptist church choir. She is also a church soloist. Moving back to Florida, Barnard taught middle school and kindergarten. She has two daughters and four grandchildren and currently lives in Franklin, North Carolina, with her husband.
Barnard shares, “Follow eighteen-year-old Jonathan and his best friend, Charlie, a Cherokee Indian, into the wilds of Northern Kentucky in 1856 to rescue Jonathan’s father from a renegade tribe of Shawnee. Charlie and Jonathan depart the mountains of Western North Carolina on horseback and have many exciting adventures along the way. With Wings as Eagles is a novel of suspense and perilous episodes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Kay Barnard’s new book brings readers to the heart of rural Kentucky as a vibrant adventure evolves.
Barnard paints a vivid scene as a host of affable characters take readers on a suspenseful journey.
Consumers can purchase “With Wings as Eagles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “With Wings as Eagles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
