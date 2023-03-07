Author Agitu Wodajo’s Newly Released "A Purposeful Life" is the Inspiring Story of How the Author Found Her Calling to Improve the Lives of Others Through Her Work
“A Purposeful Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Agitu Wodajo, is a fascinating autobiographical account that explores the author's life experiences studying and working in both Ethiopia and the United States, revealing how her work helped to empower women to become self-reliant and independent, changing the quality of their lives and communities.
Atlanta, GA, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Purposeful Life”: profound memoir detailing the author’s life and extraordinary accomplishments from her upbringing in Ethiopia during the 60s, moving to America with her children, and traveling the world. “A Purposeful Life” is the creation of published author Agitu Wodajo, who has more than thirty years of experience providing vulnerable women and families with services that build self-sufficiency and policy-change advocacy that lift barriers, and holds multiple degrees including associate degrees in community nursing and as a pediatric nurse practitioner from colleges in Ethiopia, a bachelor of arts in human services from Metropolitan State University, an executive master of public affairs from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs/University of Minnesota as a Bush leadership fellow and a PhD in Christian leadership from Christian Leadership University.
“Since my childhood, spirituality has always shaped my life,” writes Wodajo. “The love and fear of God was instilled in me as a child, along with a desire to do the most good for the most people. I didn’t need to figure out what I wanted to be when I grew up because it was already within me. Others didn’t need to ask me because they could already see me exercising my gift. God designed me with a purpose, and He provided the means for me to nurture and take it to a greater level.”
Wodajo continues, “I am certain that it was my unyielding faith, optimism, and compassion that led me through the depths of adversity, inspiring me to rise above my circumstances and empower others. But the spirituality that shaped my life involved struggle between my soul, my psychic nature outside God, which includes the mind and the intellect, and my spirit, my pneuma, my pure consciousness that relates to God. I experienced divine intervention and miracles and always won when I allowed my soul and spirit to work in my life in harmony. In Matthew 10:16, Jesus said, ‘Behold, I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves. Therefore be wise as serpents and harmless as doves.’ My services did indeed take me among the wolves, but my dove personality dominated in my life, exposing me to many harms. The good thing is, God used it to strengthen me to fulfill the mission He gave me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Agitu Wodajo’s new book is a stirring a powerful tale that paints an intimate self-portrait of the author, taking readers through her various struggles and inviting them to witness the incredible perseverance and faith she displayed in order to find her place and make a difference in the world for many others. Riveting and deeply personal, Wodajo’s story reveals all the wonderful accomplishments one can attain when their will and spirituality are strong enough and how God can help almost anything occur.
Consumers can purchase “A Purposeful Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Purposeful Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
