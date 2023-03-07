Mark Hegele’s Newly Released "God, Are You Still There?: A story of... hope" is an Engaging Fiction That Takes Readers on a Journey of Determined Faith
“God, Are You Still There?: A story of... hope,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Hegele, is an enjoyable and spiritually charged story of an average man’s struggle to keep the faith following a sudden and tragic loss.
Crestwood, KY, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God, Are You Still There?: A story of... hope”: a heartfelt story of God’s grace. “God, Are You Still There?: A story of... hope” is the creation of published author, Mark Hegele, a businessman in Louisville, Kentucky, with twenty-five years in the assisted living industry and forty years as a construction general contractor. Hegele is also an actor, a singer, a teacher, and a perpetual student of the scriptures. He is a member of New Life Church in Louisville, where he serves as an elder. Most importantly, he is a loving husband to his wonderful wife, Wilma, and proud papa to five precious adult children and five equally precious grandchildren.
Hegele shares, “Don’t the persistent little setbacks, aggravations, and pressures of life sometimes drive you kind of crazy? You know, that piling-on effect that, after all, is usually the real source of most of the stress in our lives. And what if all those perpetual pressures only culminate in one horrifying, life-threatening tragedy that brings you and your family to your knees? That’s the kind of thing that often leads to the desperate moment when a person cries out in anger, ‘God, are you still there?’ Or more importantly, it begs the question ‘Does God—if there is a God—even know that you are still here?’
“That’s the story of David Tabor’s life, one that had so much potential but which was rocked by so many compounding stressful frustrations. When a family tragedy brings him to his knees, he snaps. Everything that he hoped he knew about God and the purpose of life and ‘the great unknown’ is suddenly called into question—with an amazing answer waiting for him where he least expected to find it.
“This captivating story encompasses all the things that make all of us vulnerable, uneasy about the future, and maybe even a little scared to know the answer to the title question. But there is comfort and revelation in the simple and poignant wisdom of a seasoned old pastor and miraculous truth in the quiet and life-changing discovery of the answer to the question ‘God, are you still there?’
“A moving story of God’s presence amidst heartbreaking loss. God, Are You Still There? Is an honest and poignant novel that addresses the wounds life deals all of us. Mark Hegele crafts a tale of family, faith, and power of presence in trusting God’s heart even when we don’t understand.”
- Tim Parish, Senior Pastor, New Life Church, Louisville, KY
“A page turner that will capture attention of seeker and the mature-in-faith alike. Thoughtful and enlightening, suspenseful and entertaining to the end. I couldn’t put it down!”
- Dr. Justin Velez-Hagan, Ph.D.
Economist and Economic Advisor
Washington, D.C.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Hegele’s new book will excite the imagination and encourage reflection as readers look back on the life of David Tabor.
Consumers can purchase “God, Are You Still There?: A story of... hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God, Are You Still There?: A story of... hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hegele shares, “Don’t the persistent little setbacks, aggravations, and pressures of life sometimes drive you kind of crazy? You know, that piling-on effect that, after all, is usually the real source of most of the stress in our lives. And what if all those perpetual pressures only culminate in one horrifying, life-threatening tragedy that brings you and your family to your knees? That’s the kind of thing that often leads to the desperate moment when a person cries out in anger, ‘God, are you still there?’ Or more importantly, it begs the question ‘Does God—if there is a God—even know that you are still here?’
“That’s the story of David Tabor’s life, one that had so much potential but which was rocked by so many compounding stressful frustrations. When a family tragedy brings him to his knees, he snaps. Everything that he hoped he knew about God and the purpose of life and ‘the great unknown’ is suddenly called into question—with an amazing answer waiting for him where he least expected to find it.
“This captivating story encompasses all the things that make all of us vulnerable, uneasy about the future, and maybe even a little scared to know the answer to the title question. But there is comfort and revelation in the simple and poignant wisdom of a seasoned old pastor and miraculous truth in the quiet and life-changing discovery of the answer to the question ‘God, are you still there?’
“A moving story of God’s presence amidst heartbreaking loss. God, Are You Still There? Is an honest and poignant novel that addresses the wounds life deals all of us. Mark Hegele crafts a tale of family, faith, and power of presence in trusting God’s heart even when we don’t understand.”
- Tim Parish, Senior Pastor, New Life Church, Louisville, KY
“A page turner that will capture attention of seeker and the mature-in-faith alike. Thoughtful and enlightening, suspenseful and entertaining to the end. I couldn’t put it down!”
- Dr. Justin Velez-Hagan, Ph.D.
Economist and Economic Advisor
Washington, D.C.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Hegele’s new book will excite the imagination and encourage reflection as readers look back on the life of David Tabor.
Consumers can purchase “God, Are You Still There?: A story of... hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God, Are You Still There?: A story of... hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories