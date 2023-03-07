Author Marilyn Cron’s Newly Released "Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat" is an Engaging Story of a Grandmother and Her Latest Hat That Her Granddaughter Thinks Has to Go
“Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Cron, is the charming story of a grandmother who is obsessed with hats, and constantly adds to her ever growing collection. Her granddaughter is not ashamed to tell her grandmother when one of her hats is a bit too silly, especially her most recent addition of a large oversized green hat.
Great Falls, MT, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat”: a charming story of a grandmother who loves buying and wearing all sorts of hats, even outlandish styles that her beloved granddaughter thinks are too silly. “Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat” is the creation of published author Marilyn Cron, a loving grandmother, retired teacher, motorcycle rider and award-winning author and illustrator who has garnered the Silver Quill Award and Evelyn Cole Peters Award for the United States.
“Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat” centers around a grandmother who wears hats everywhere she goes and is constantly buying new hats in different styles and colors for all different sorts of occasions. But when she purchased a large oversized green hat that covers her face, her granddaughter knows it has to go, and comes up with a plan to make it disappear.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Cron’s new book is an adorable tale inspired by the author’s relationship with her granddaughter that is sure to delight readers of all ages. With vibrant artwork drawn by the author to help illustrate her tale and bring it to life, “Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat” is sure to have young readers wanting to revisit its wacky and hilarious story over and over again.
Consumers can purchase “Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
“Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat” centers around a grandmother who wears hats everywhere she goes and is constantly buying new hats in different styles and colors for all different sorts of occasions. But when she purchased a large oversized green hat that covers her face, her granddaughter knows it has to go, and comes up with a plan to make it disappear.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Cron’s new book is an adorable tale inspired by the author’s relationship with her granddaughter that is sure to delight readers of all ages. With vibrant artwork drawn by the author to help illustrate her tale and bring it to life, “Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat” is sure to have young readers wanting to revisit its wacky and hilarious story over and over again.
Consumers can purchase “Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories