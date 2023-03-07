Author Marilyn Cron’s Newly Released "Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat" is an Engaging Story of a Grandmother and Her Latest Hat That Her Granddaughter Thinks Has to Go

“Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Cron, is the charming story of a grandmother who is obsessed with hats, and constantly adds to her ever growing collection. Her granddaughter is not ashamed to tell her grandmother when one of her hats is a bit too silly, especially her most recent addition of a large oversized green hat.