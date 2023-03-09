New Book Release from Fireship Press: “Kings Mountain”
A New World Aflame with the Bonfires of a Budding Revolution
Tucson, AZ, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the year 1775, Michael Redferne and Isaac Malot break out of a penal colony in Barbados and go their separate ways. Redferne home to Ireland, Malot, a black man, to the Caribbean to captain a pirate sloop. Years later, a shipwreck and the search for a lost child land them, unknown to each other, in South Carolina, a colony in the grip of the American Revolution. From his sharpshooter’s perch at the battle of Kings Mountain, Malot, a loyalist, adjusts the small telescope jury-rigged to his Ferguson rifle. Among the patriot enemy advancing into the killing zone, is none other than Michael Redferne. Malot faces a gut-wrenching decision, shoot his old comrade or risk forfeiting his newly won freedom.
“The name Seamus Beirne has haunted me for the past seven years, ever since I read his first and superb historical novel Breakout from Sugar Island. I was thrilled to discover that Kings Mountain was a sequel to that brilliant story and that I would now be reunited with its main characters. This author is too good to miss any one of his books!” —Viga Boland, Readers’ Favorite
About the Author
Irish-born writer, Seamus Beirne, lives in Irvine, California with his wife Ann and their dog Lucy. The stress of retirement is alleviated by their three grown children and two grandsons!! Seamus spent thirty years as a high school English teacher and administrator. Before that he worked as a priest in a Catholic high school and in neighboring parishes. His previous novels are Breakout from Sugar Island and In Search of Brigid Coltrane.
Visit the author’s website at: http://www.seamusbeirne.com/
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/seamus-beirne/ for more details.
Release Date: April 27, 2023
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Action & Adventure, Historical Thriller, Colonial American Revolution
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-407-6 / $24.99
eBook 978-1-61179-408-3 / $8.99
Purchase through leading bookstores worldwide
