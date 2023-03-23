New Book Release from Fireship Press: “1777: The Year of Destiny”
The audacity of a handful of New World colonies challenging an eighteenth-century superpower.
Tucson, AZ, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The victories of the continental army and patriot militia in Saratoga, New York, in September and October 1777, shattered the perception of the English Crown’s military superiority. The capture of a British army persuaded France and Spain to ally with the Americans initiating a world war against the Empire. This is a story of those who fought.
1777: The Year of Destiny parallels the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people and may serve as a reminder to the reader of the price of freedom.
“The author gives life to this complicated story through his characters, providing a glimpse of both the American and British perspectives. An excellent read for fans of American history.” —Charles F. Bowman, author of Confessions of an Enterprise Architect
About the Author
Edward Cuddy was raised in Oneida County, New York, the epicenter of events foiling the British invasion of 1777, which should have crushed the rebellion. A graduate of Fordham Law School and retired litigator, Cuddy is now a full-time writer, telling the story about the people who fought on both sides and how the colonies won independence from the most dominant Sovereign of the time. He was recently inspired by the gallant resistance of the Ukraine people to retain their freedom which parallels the courage and cost suffered by our forefathers and its telling imperative. “1777: The Year of Destiny” is Mr. Cuddy’s first book.
Release Date: May 25, 2023
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/edward-cuddy/ for more details.
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Action & Adventure, Historical, Colonial American Revolution, War & Military
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-409-0 / $21.99
eBook 978-1-61179-410-6 / $8.99
Purchase through leading bookstores worldwide
Contact
Jacqueline Cook
520-360-6228
www.fireshippress.com
520-260-8185
jacquiecook60@gmail.com
Categories