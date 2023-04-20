New Book Release from Fireship Press: "Kiss of Frost and Flame”
When Defending the Homeland Means Defending Your Heart
Tucson, AZ, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Siberia, 1581. When Umey, an outcast woman of Samoyed and Russian blood, stumbles on a ravaged village, she unwittingly uncovers a plot that threatens to devastate her beloved forests and the Siberian tribes who live there. It's furs—soft gold—the invading Cossacks crave, and the greediest of them is Yermak, the man who saved her life and raised her.
As the Cossacks, armed with fearsome muskets, plunge deeper into Siberia, Umey is forced to make a choice: accept Yermak's protection, or use her woodland skills to aid the Siberians in their desperate resistance. Umey and Alexey, a Russian soldier who has seen too much war, are soon enmeshed in an unfolding crucible of destruction where they must rely on their courage and newfound love if they are to survive.
“I was fascinated by the customs and tribal people as well as the beauty of nature … Umey’s gentle but unwavering courage makes her a protagonist whom you grow to feel deeply for during the adventure. Overall, Kiss of Frost and Flame is a work that fans of historical adventures and cross-cultural writing are sure to enjoy as much as I did.” —K. C. Finn, author of Caecilius Rex and The Book of Shade
About the Author
Dr. Ken Czech is a retired history professor and an internationally recognized authority on the historical literature of exploration and sport. His passion, however, has turned to writing fiction. He and his wife Mary live in Central Minnesota on an abandoned granite quarry. Czech has written several books under Dr. Kenneth P. Czech and Kenneth P. Czech. “Kiss of Frost and Flame” is his third fictional book as Ken Czech.
Release Date: June 22, 2023
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/ken-czech/ for more details.
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Pages: 308 • Fiction: Action & Adventure, Historical, Medieval, Romance, War & Military
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-411-3 / $24.99
eBook: 978-1-61179-412-0 / $8.99
Available through booksellers worldwide
Contact
Jacqueline Cook
jacquiecook60@gmail.com
