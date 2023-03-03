Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at the HPCLC Spring 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's HPCLC Spring Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there.
Haddonfield, NJ, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Spring annual conference of Health and Personal Care Logistics Conference (HPCLC) will be held soon, and Tucker Company Worldwide will attend and serve as a Diamond Circle sponsor.
The conference will take place at the Notary Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from March 13th through March 15th.
Are you interested in getting to know Tucker on a more personal level? Experts from the Tucker Team will be available to provide insight into the industry and how Tucker can help. The team looks forward to meeting you.
Don't miss Tucker at the HPCLC Spring Conference, one of the leading forums for logistics education that explores tactical issues related to the strategic theme from the preceding Fall Conference.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Specializing in project cargo since 1961, Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America coordinating critical freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About Health and Personal Care Logistics Conference
The Health and Personal Care Logistics Conference (HPCLC) has existed for over 80 years as a source of logistics education for the health and personal care industries. They are industry professionals whose purpose is to continually examine the logistics field and provide a forum to discuss, examine and exchange ideas with peers. Learn more about HPCLC at hpclcnet.org.
Contact
Tucker Company WorldwideContact
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
