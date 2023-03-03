New Release from HGBM and Author Marjorie Joseph
Springfield, OH, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Amazon for Kindle and for pre-order in the Higher Ground Books & Media Shop.
Melody and Luke have indeed come a long way. Gone are the days where Luke has to trade off his love for Melody to help his family. With his world-shattering technology, he destroys Clarke Vale’s evil empire, and eradicates the crime lord from their lives for good. Once a pauper, Luke is now a billionaire, and the entire world is his oyster. So, Luke and Melody are poised for a happy ending. As they elevate in power, their enemy sits in a jail cell awaiting trial. Hopeless, Clarke Vale ostensibly commits suicide. Luke and Melody think it’s the end of that chapter of their lives. However, they soon learn that with new levels come new devils. Their glorified status attracts new enemies. They might also have to wage war with some of the old ones, if they are to fulfill their destiny.
Marjorie Joseph is the author of five other titles available at Higher Ground Books & Media. Get Destiny Revealed and Destiny Challenged (in the Destiny series), Of Love and Witches, Erin & Oliver, and Max in the HGBM Shop and on Amazon.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-970-0554 or email info@highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Melody and Luke have indeed come a long way. Gone are the days where Luke has to trade off his love for Melody to help his family. With his world-shattering technology, he destroys Clarke Vale’s evil empire, and eradicates the crime lord from their lives for good. Once a pauper, Luke is now a billionaire, and the entire world is his oyster. So, Luke and Melody are poised for a happy ending. As they elevate in power, their enemy sits in a jail cell awaiting trial. Hopeless, Clarke Vale ostensibly commits suicide. Luke and Melody think it’s the end of that chapter of their lives. However, they soon learn that with new levels come new devils. Their glorified status attracts new enemies. They might also have to wage war with some of the old ones, if they are to fulfill their destiny.
Marjorie Joseph is the author of five other titles available at Higher Ground Books & Media. Get Destiny Revealed and Destiny Challenged (in the Destiny series), Of Love and Witches, Erin & Oliver, and Max in the HGBM Shop and on Amazon.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-970-0554 or email info@highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories