Playwrights' Round Table Presents the World Premier of GRA': a selkie tale
Orlando, FL, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Playwrights’ Round Table will kick off the world premiere of GRA’: a selkie tale on March 17 at 8 pm at Orlando Shakes in the Santos-Dantin Studio Theater (812 E Rollins St.).
Following evening performances will be held at 8 pm on March 18, 24, and 25, and matinee performances will be held at 3 pm on March 19 and 26.
Written by John Kelly, GRA’: a selkie tale tells the story of a man and a woman who fall into a forbidden love - forbidden because she is a selkie (mermaid-like creatures who can take the form of a human and live among them until the sea calls them back).
“Everyone knows the legend of the mermaid. The most famous is The Little Mermaid, written by Hans Christian Anderson, and turned into a worldwide phenomenon by Disney Studios. But, point of fact, legends of creatures that can change into human form by shedding their skin are a common motif in folklore all around the world; including Wales, Germany, Iceland, Asia, North America, and of course, Ireland. GRA': a selkie tale takes that well-known legend and turns it slightly on its ear, turning it into a beautiful tale sure to move your heart.” - Director Jac LeDoux
Playwrights’ Round Table is Orlando’s oldest theater producing a full season of original plays. From page to stage, they support the development and artistic growth of area playwrights and introduce local audiences to new voices of the American stage.
All shows are produced in partnership with local directors, actors, and theater artists.
Get tickets for GRA’: a selkie tale at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theprt/6849
Following evening performances will be held at 8 pm on March 18, 24, and 25, and matinee performances will be held at 3 pm on March 19 and 26.
Written by John Kelly, GRA’: a selkie tale tells the story of a man and a woman who fall into a forbidden love - forbidden because she is a selkie (mermaid-like creatures who can take the form of a human and live among them until the sea calls them back).
“Everyone knows the legend of the mermaid. The most famous is The Little Mermaid, written by Hans Christian Anderson, and turned into a worldwide phenomenon by Disney Studios. But, point of fact, legends of creatures that can change into human form by shedding their skin are a common motif in folklore all around the world; including Wales, Germany, Iceland, Asia, North America, and of course, Ireland. GRA': a selkie tale takes that well-known legend and turns it slightly on its ear, turning it into a beautiful tale sure to move your heart.” - Director Jac LeDoux
Playwrights’ Round Table is Orlando’s oldest theater producing a full season of original plays. From page to stage, they support the development and artistic growth of area playwrights and introduce local audiences to new voices of the American stage.
All shows are produced in partnership with local directors, actors, and theater artists.
Get tickets for GRA’: a selkie tale at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theprt/6849
Contact
Playwrights' Round TableContact
Charles Dent
407-761-2683
theprt.com
Charles Dent
407-761-2683
theprt.com
Categories