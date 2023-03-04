The UP Squared Pro 7000 Introduces MIPI CSI Camera Support, LPDDR5, and 1.4x the CPU Performance to the 4" x 4" Form Factor
AAEON produces the world’s first industrial motherboard with Intel® Core™/Atom®/N-Series processors (formerly Alder Lake-N).
Taipei, Taiwan, March 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading manufacturer of AI development solutions, has released the UP Squared Pro 7000, bringing the acclaimed UP Squared Pro series into its third generation.
The UP Squared Pro 7000 sees dramatic improvements when compared to the boards preceding it. The first of these is that it is the world’s first industrial motherboard equipped with the Intel® Core™/Atom®/N-Series processor platform (formerly Alder Lake-N), which offers 1.4x the CPU performance of the previous generation, alongside the benefit of supporting the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ Toolkit. In addition, the board hosts 16GB of onboard LPDDR5 4800MHz system memory, doubling the bandwidth and data transfer speed of the previous model, while also increasing overall energy-efficiency.
A first for the UP Squared Pro product line, the UP Squared Pro 7000 supports MIPI CSI cameras via an FPC port, freeing up its two 2.5GbE (Intel® i226-IT) and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for other peripheral devices. Developers also gain access to exceptional expansion from the dense, 4" x 4" (101.6mm x 101.6mm) board, with the same 40-pin GPIO header alongside M.2 E, M, and B Keys for CNVI, PCIe, and USB add-ons.
Another change likely to attract vision-intensive application developers is the board’s improved display interface, which boasts HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.2 ports, along with DP 1.4a via USB Type-C to achieve three simultaneous 4K displays. Combining this with Intel® UHD Graphics for 12th Generation Intel® Processors makes the board an excellent base for bringing smart factory robotics and digital signage solutions to market.
The UP Squared Pro 7000 also features onboard TPM 2.0, alongside OS support for Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows® IoT Core, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Yocto 4; in addition to its support for the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ Toolkit.
For more information about the UP Squared Pro 7000, please visit our product page or contact an AAEON representative directly.
